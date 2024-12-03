Strategic Partnership: AMP Payment Systems and Thrive Chiropractic Coaching Unite to Boost Chiropractic Success

AMP Payment Systems

Enhancing Practice Efficiency and Profitability for Chiropractors Through Expert Services

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMP Payment Systems , a leader in payment processing and business solutions, is excited to announce an exclusive partnership with Thrive Chiropractic Coaching , a trusted name with over 15 years of expertise in chiropractic office operations. This collaboration aims to simplify operations and enhance profitability for chiropractic practices, providing them with the tools to succeed in an evolving healthcare landscape.“AMP Payment Systems is thrilled to announce our exclusive partnership with Thrive Chiropractic Coaching!” said Vinny Crivaro, Senior Vice President of Business Development at AMP Payment Systems. “This collaboration brings together cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions, offering affordable payment processing services to up-and-coming chiropractors. With this partnership, we aim to empower new chiropractic practices with the tools they need to grow and succeed in an ever-evolving industry.”The partnership combines AMP Payment Systems’ robust capabilities—spanning credit card processing, payroll, and access to capital—with Thrive Chiropractic Coaching’s deep knowledge of chiropractic office operations and growth strategies. Chiropractors in Thrive’s network now have access to the best rates, unmatched customer service, and expert financial management tools, allowing them to focus more on patient care and practice growth.“Our partnership with AMP Payment Systems is an exciting opportunity to provide even greater value to our clients,” said Dr. Nicole Bonner , Chief Executive Officer of Thrive Chiropractic Coaching. “By expanding access to essential resources and support, this collaboration empowers chiropractors to build successful practices with integrity and ease. Together, we’re committed to helping our clients achieve freedom and abundance in their careers and lives.”Key Benefits of the Partnership:- Streamlined payment posting and compliant elimination of credit card processing costs in accordance with Visa and Mastercard guidelines.- Expert management of essential business functions such as financial tools, payroll, and access to capital.- Enhanced ability for chiropractors to focus on patient care while reducing administrative burdens.This partnership officially launches on December 3, 2024, with AMP Payment Systems and Thrive Chiropractic Coaching hosting a series of webinars and demos to highlight the benefits to chiropractic practices.About AMP Payment Systems:AMP Payment Systems specializes in providing tailored payment solutions, payroll, and financial management services to businesses across all industries.About Thrive Chiropractic Coaching:Thrive Chiropractic Coaching is dedicated to empowering chiropractors to build thriving practices, leveraging over 15 years of experience in office operations and practice growth strategies.

