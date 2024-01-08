Speaks Financial Group Welcomes Jesse Ibarra as the Latest Addition to Their Team
Jesse Ibarra Joins Speaks Financial Group, Bringing Expertise in Business Funding and Merchant Services to Enhance Client Solutions
Jesse's proven track record and deep understanding of the financial needs of businesses will be invaluable as we continue to provide top-tier solutions to our clients.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speaks Financial Group (SFG), a leading provider of comprehensive business solutions focusing on payment processing, is excited to announce the newest addition to their team, Jesse Ibarra. With a rich background in merchant services and business funding, Jesse brings a wealth of experience and expertise to SFG, further strengthening the company's commitment to helping businesses increase revenue and reduce overhead costs.
Jesse Ibarra comes to SFG with a notable career in the financial services industry. He has spent five years at Appstar Financial, specializing in merchant services as an Inside Sales Closer. His tenure at Reliant Funding as a National Account Executive saw him dedicating three years to funding small to medium-sized businesses through cash advance loans. Prior to these roles, Jesse also served as a National Account Executive at Formula Funding, where he honed his skills in business finance solutions.
At Speaks Financial Group, Jesse will play a pivotal role in guiding businesses to more cost-effective solutions for their credit card processing needs. His extensive experience in sales and financial services positions him uniquely to understand the challenges businesses face and to offer tailored solutions that align with SFG's comprehensive suite of services.
Germaine Speaks, the owner of Speaks Financial Group, expressed excitement about Jesse joining the team: "We are thrilled to have Jesse join us at SFG. His proven track record and deep understanding of the financial needs of businesses will be invaluable as we continue to provide top-tier solutions to our clients. Jesse's expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to be a one-stop resource for businesses seeking growth and efficiency."
For more information about Speaks Financial Group and their services, visit speaksfinancialgroup.com.
About Speaks Financial Group
Speaks Financial Group (SFG) is a dynamic company offering a wide range of solutions for businesses at various stages of growth. Specializing in payment processing, SFG's services extend to software, hardware, financing, and marketing solutions, designed to meet the diverse needs of today's businesses. Founded with the aim of being a comprehensive resource for small business owners, SFG is dedicated to offering solutions that go beyond payment processing, supporting businesses in achieving their full potential.
