AMP Payment Systems Welcomes Vinny Crivaro as Senior VP of Business Development
AMP Payment Systems welcomes Vinny Crivaro as Senior VP of Business Development, leveraging his fintech expertise to fuel strategic growth and innovation.
Vinny is precisely the leader AMP needs to spearhead our business development strategies.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, March 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMP Payment Systems, a forefront innovator in the financial technology sector, is excited to announce the addition of Vinny Crivaro to its executive team as the Senior Vice President of Business Development. Anthony Dominguez, CEO of AMP Payment Systems, confirmed that Crivaro's tenure with the company will start immediately.
Crivaro brings a wealth of experience in strategic business growth, partnership development, and market expansion within the fintech industry. Before joining AMP, he excelled as Director of Business Development at Signature Payments, where he was instrumental in establishing pivotal alliances and significantly boosting the firm’s market share. Crivaro's journey in the industry began at VizyPay, holding positions up to National Sales Director, highlighting his comprehensive understanding of the evolving financial ecosystem.
"Vinny is precisely the leader AMP needs to spearhead our business development strategies," stated Anthony Dominguez, CEO of AMP Payment Systems. "His profound expertise in fintech, combined with a track record of successful strategic partnerships, will play a critical role in expanding our market presence and enhancing our service offerings. We are confident his visionary leadership will contribute significantly to our growth and innovation."
"I am thrilled to join the AMP team," said Vinny Crivaro. "AMP Payment Systems stands at the forefront of financial technology, offering cutting-edge solutions that transform how businesses manage payments. I look forward to leveraging my experience to further enhance AMP's market position, drive strategic partnerships, and deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders."
Throughout his career, Crivaro has been recognized for his strategic vision and leadership, driving business growth and operational excellence in challenging and competitive markets. His appointment is part of AMP Payment Systems' broader strategy to accelerate its growth and enhance its innovative payment solutions portfolio.
About AMP Payment Systems
AMP Payment Systems is a leading provider of innovative payment solutions designed to meet the complex needs of businesses across various industries. With a focus on technology-driven services, AMP offers a comprehensive suite of products that streamline payment processing, enhance operational efficiency, and empower businesses to achieve their financial goals. Through its commitment to innovation, security, and customer-centric solutions, AMP Payment Systems is committed to being at the forefront of the financial technology revolution.
