Division of Marine Fisheries sinks trawler for artificial reef

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries’ Artificial Reef Program sank a 55-foot trawler at AR-305, off Cape Lookout, last week.

The FV Alexandria Dawn, was constructed in 1984, but has been out of use for around a decade. Before sinking, the vessel was cleaned extensively in accordance with EPA requirements. Purchase and sinking of the vessel was funded by Coastal Recreational Fishing License revenues. The Alexandria Dawn is located at 34° 16.653’N, 76° 38.651’W.

The Alexandria Dawn joins three other vessels at AR-305: the 183-foot Spar, the 439-foot Aeolus and the 105-foot Thomas Dann. The site also contains 1,700 tons of donated recycled concrete, deployed in July 2023. The site is approximately 28 nautical miles south of Beaufort Inlet, in 105 feet of water, and is a popular site for fishermen and divers.

An artificial reef is a manmade underwater structure, typically built to promote marine life in areas with a generally featureless bottom. In North Carolina, artificial reefs serve as crucial spawning and foraging habitat for many commercially and recreationally important fish species.

For more information, contact DMF Artificial Reef Coordinator Jordan Byrum at 252-515-5481 or Jordan.Byrum@deq.nc.gov.