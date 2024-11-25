Massabesic Middle School Students Focus on Renewable Energy Through Interdisciplinary Class

Seventh-graders at Massabesic Middle School recently held a debate about renewable energy sources as part of an interdisciplinary class project. This is part of a new program after six teachers at the school—two at each grade level—transitioned from roles as content teachers in areas like science, math, and English Language Arts to Interdisciplinary Studies teachers. Now, they teach interdisciplinary, student-centered units based on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Erik Wade, Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist, has been serving as a resource to teachers who are trailblazing this new educational path in Maine.

“Massabesic has taken the idea of student-centered learning and run with it,” Wade said. “The school has restructured its teams, so that every student has a year-long opportunity to engage in authentic inquiry projects.”

As part of this new model, seventh-grade Interdisciplinary Studies teachers Michelle Turner and Christian (Bailey) Daigle created a teaching unit on sustainable energy sources, focused on practical ways that Massabesic Middle School itself could transition to using more of this kind of energy. Turner and Daigle divided each of their three classes into two groups per class and tasked them with choosing, researching, and building an argument about why a specific type of sustainable energy could be used to power the school.

While most groups chose solar panels or wind turbines, one group chose geothermal energy, and another chose biomass. They then presented their debates in front of an audience, including Maine DOE Director of Green Schools Glenn Cummings and co-founder of Maine-based ReVision Energy Phil Coupe. The pair listened to students’ opening arguments and provided feedback, giving them more information about the renewable energy sources they were researching and a few tidbits of information about renewable energy in general in Maine and its current use.

“Does anyone know of any schools in Maine that currently use solar panels?” Coupe asked after one of the opening arguments. That question led to a fruitful discussion, including some on-the-fly research about districts like Mt. Blue Regional School District (RSU 9), Camden Rockport Schools (Five Town CSD), and Gorham School District, which all currently use various sources of renewable energy to power their school buildings.

Cummings asked the students if they had considered how Massabesic in particular would use a renewable energy source. He asked where the school would put a wind turbine or solar panels, and whether the students had considered connecting to a local turbine farm in Maine. Again, this sparked conversation and further questions among students.

Following the debate, students had an opportunity to come back together to revisit their arguments and do some additional research to formulate rebuttals. They then presented and shared their rebuttals and closing statements with one another during class.

To close out the lesson, the teachers followed up with an end-of-unit discussion, during which students could discuss, after hearing the debates, what they think is the best option for Massabesic Middle School is and why.

“Much of their feedback revolved around the fact that they didn’t know where energy came from, how current practices can be harmful, and the abundance of alternative sources that are starting to be used both globally and locally,” Turner explained.

While these seventh graders have only just begun to scrape the surface with their research on renewable energy, they have been given an opportunity to engage in a real-world issue that will inevitably be a part of their future—a future in which their help and knowledge could bring solutions to our state and beyond.

A growing number of schools across Maine are embracing Interdisciplinary Instruction, including cross-content projects and restructuring of teacher roles, similar to Massabesic Middle School. The flexibility allows Massabesic students to drive their learning based on their interests and has enabled Interdisciplinary Studies teachers to develop projects and ideas that apply standards from multiple disciplines without a set curriculum.

“We feel incredibly fortunate that we get to engage our students in such a unique way, allowing for authentic learning experiences that align with both their interests and our own,” Turner said. “Designing and building our curriculum around relevant topics and real-life problems is truly a wonderful opportunity.”

Check out a short video about the project on Maine DOE social media sites:

To learn more about Interdisciplinary Instruction, visit the Maine DOE website. For further questions and resources, please contact Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist Erik Wade at erik.wade@maine.gov.