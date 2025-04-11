Submit Release
Maine DOE Expands Kindergarten Entry Inventory Project; Applications Open to Pilot

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is launching a second phase of its Kindergarten Entry Inventory (KEI) project during the 2025-2026 school year. Applications are being accepted through May 9 for piloting KEI tools in kindergarten classrooms.

A KEI is a tool administered at the beginning of kindergarten to help teachers gather information about children’s development across a range of domains, so that teachers can be responsive to children’s learning. Data aggregated from KEIs can help to strengthen Maine’s early care and education system by identifying areas of steady growth and continuous improvement.

During the 2024-2025 school year, more than 30 Maine kindergarten teachers participated in the first phase of a KEI project, funded through Maine’s Preschool Development Grant. These teachers tested various KEI instruments in their classrooms.

In early April, Maine kindergarten teachers attended an informational meeting to explore available opportunities to work with the Maine DOE by participating in the second phase of a KEI project. This second phase of KEI, slated for the 2025-2026 school year, will pilot KEI instruments in approximately 100 kindergarten classrooms throughout the state.

If you are a Maine kindergarten teacher, the Maine DOE invites you to engage in piloting a KEI in your classroom by applying for a KEI Implementation Specialist position.

The KEI Implementation Specialist will:

  • Receive a $1,000 stipend upon completion of the project.
  • Participate in the six- to seven-hour training requirements of the KEI tool administration protocol.
  • Administer the KEI tool with their students at the beginning of the 2025-2026 school year.
  • Offer timely feedback through surveys.
  • Attend periodic in-person and virtual meetings.

The Maine DOE will:

  • Provide technical assistance throughout the project.
  • Cover the cost of KEI training, materials, and licenses.
  • Reimburse travel and accommodation expenses at the government rate.
  • Reimburse school administrative units the expense of substitute costs.

Again, applications for these positions are being accepted through May 9. Please use this link to apply.

Follow this link to view an informational meeting recording. If you have questions or need additional information about the KEI project, please contact Karen Mathieu, Maine DOE Kindergarten Entry Inventory Specialist, at karen.mathieu@maine.gov.

