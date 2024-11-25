Global negotiations on an agreement to end plastic pollution are entering their final stage

The fifth and final session of the International Negotiating Committee to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including the marine environment, begins today, November 25 in Busan, South Korea. It is important to regulate plastic pollution on a global level to reduce pollution and climate impact, protect the oceans, nature, and biodiversity.

The meeting in Busan is the fifth and final negotiating round for a new international instrument on plastic pollution, including the marine environment. The goal of a new instrument, which will be legally binding, is to reduce plastic pollution by reducing production, facilitate reusability and recyclability as well as a more sustainable management of end-of-life products.

To effectively contribute to the reduction of plastic pollution, the instrument needs to include requirements for the production of plastic and plastic products. It is also essential that plastic products are designed adequately from a lifecycle perspective and that the most hazardous chemicals in plastics are phased out since the presence of these limits the possibility for safe recycling. It is the view of some countries that the treaty should only cover waste and that plastic pollution can be reduced through better waste management alone.

Reducing the amount of primary plastic and fossil-based plastic through measures to increase reusability and recyclability are also important.

How to finance the implementation of the instrument is the most important question for some countries, and it remains a divisive issue in the negotiations. Sweden, the EU, and several other countries believe that it is most effective to use already existing global environmental funds and by involving the business and industry sectors. The inclusion of the Polluter Pays Principle is prioritised by Sweden. Extended producer responsibility (EPR) is an important tool in this regard. This means that producers are responsible for the products they make available on the market and must pay for its care after use, for example by collecting and transporting waste or by reusing or recycling products.

The Swedish delegation is led by Ambassador Johanna Lissinger-Peitz at the Ministry of Climate and Enterprise. The delegation also consists of representatives from the Ministry of Climate and Enterprise, the Swedish Chemicals Agency, the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency and the Swedish Agency for Marine and Water Management.