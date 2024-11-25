Minister for Foreign Affairs visits Thailand

SWEDEN, November 25 - On 22 November, Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard visited Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. During her visit, Ms Malmer Stenergard met with her Thai counterpart, Maris Sangiampongsa, and with Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. The visit underscores the significance of the ties between the two countries – both bilateral relations and discussions on regional security and global challenges.

Trade relations and investments and cooperation between the countries for sustainable development and innovation were also on the agenda when the two foreign ministers met.

“It was an extremely worthwhile meeting, at which we affirmed our mutual ambitions to further deepen our cooperation. Thailand is an important partner to Sweden in the Indo-Pacific region, and I hope that today’s visit helps underscore this,” said Ms Malmer Stenergard.

In addition to the bilateral talks, Ms Malmer Stenergard experienced Thai street food culture first-hand, alongside Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt. Ms Malmer Stenergard expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome afforded to her and her appreciation of the cultural exchange that characterises relations between Sweden and Thailand.

The visit to Thailand followed on from the State Visit to Singapore earlier in the week, and emphasises the Government’s ambition to strengthen exchange with countries in the Indo-Pacific region.