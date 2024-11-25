Minister for Defence Pål Jonson visited Copenhagen for several defence ministerial meetings

Increased security in Northern Europe and enhanced support to Ukraine were on the agenda when Swedish Minister for Defence Pål Jonson participated in several meetings of defence ministers in Copenhagen. Ukraine’s Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov also took part in all the meetings.

On 20 November, Mr Jonson participated in meetings with countries of the Northern Group and Nordic-Baltic cooperation (NB8) to discuss Ukraine’s needs and their countries’ support to Ukraine in 2025.

On 21 November, the Nordic defence ministers met within the framework of the Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO). The agenda included further development of continued Nordic cooperation, NATO cooperation and how the Nordic region can develop its efforts to support Ukraine.

A Letter of Intent (LOI) on enhanced Nordic cooperation in the development of strategic military mobility corridors in the Nordic region was also signed in connection with the NORDEFCO meeting. The LOI was drafted by the NATO Joint Support and Enabling Command (JSEC) and supports the countries identified as responsible for five strategic ‘harmonised’ corridors in Europe.

The LOI entails that the signatory countries will cooperate and, within 18 months, propose measures to improve conditions for military transport, such as in the following areas:

regulations on cross-border movement of military troops;

identification and coordination of commonly used transport resources;

enhanced cooperation in the field of information exchange processes and interoperability linked to the harmonised corridors; and

synchronisation of processes related to infrastructure development.

In addition, two statements were issued by the Northern Group and NORDEFCO.

Declaration from the Defence Ministers of Northern Group

Declaration from the NORDEFCO Ministerial Meeting