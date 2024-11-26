SCDC ANNOUNCES NEW SUPPORT CONTRIBUTIONS WITH KIDS' MEALS TO COMBAT CHILDHOOD HUNGER

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Share Community Development Corporation (SCDC) is proud to announce an annual commitment to Kids' Meals Inc., a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating childhood hunger. This support, which will impact the lives of children and families in Houston, underscores SCDC's unwavering dedication to creating meaningful change and supporting initiatives that uplift underserved communities.Kids' Meals, based in Houston, Texas, is the nation's only home-delivery service providing free, healthy meals to preschool-aged children in need. The organization's impressive scale is evident in its delivery of nearly 3 million meals annually. It has been recognized for its impactful work addressing food insecurity, earning accolades such as the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency and Chief Executive Officer Beth Harp being named one of Houston Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs.Since its founding in 2006, Kids' Meals Inc. has reached thousands of families, ensuring no child goes hungry. In fact, the company has succeeded in several ways, with some of its highlights surrounding its success in delivering over 16 million meals since 2006, as well as having set an ambitious goal to feed 26,000 children each weekday by 2031. The organization currently operates a fleet of 22 vans, providing meals to 56 zip codes across Harris and Montgomery Counties, and works with 70+ service partners to offer in-depth resources to families in need. With a holistic approach that includes nutritious meals and community partnerships, the organization continues to lead the fight against hunger with compassion and innovation.Speaking about this new annual commitment, Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder of SCDC, stated:"At SCDC, we believe that every child deserves a chance to thrive. Kids’ Meals’ mission aligns perfectly with our core values of community and compassion. Through this commitment, we aim to empower children and families by addressing one of the most fundamental needs—access to nutritious food. Together, we can create lasting impact and brighter futures for our youngest generation."Beth Harp, CEO of Kids' Meals Inc., shared her gratitude for the partnership: "We are grateful to receive this commitment from SCDC in the fight against childhood hunger. This annual commitment will enable us to continue this important work, ensuring that more preschool-aged children receive the nourishment they need to grow, learn, and succeed."SCDC’s partnership with Kids’ Meals represents much more than a simple annual contribution. It is a shared dedication to working together to offer resources that foster healthier children, stronger families, and a more resilient community. Together, the two companies aim to work toward a future where all preschoolers can thrive without the burden of hunger.About Kids’ Meals:In 2024, Kids’ Meals will deliver more than 2.7 million free, healthy meals to the homes of hungry preschool-aged children who face debilitating hunger due to extreme poverty. Since 2006, Kids’ Meals has delivered more than 16 million meals and connected families to vital wraparound resources to help end the cycle of poverty. Kids’ Meals is the only program of its kind in the nation delivering more than 9,000 free, healthy meals every weekday to 56 Houston-area zip codes. Visit www.kidsmealsinc.org , or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

