New York State Agriculture Commissioner Announces $8.5 Million to...

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced $8.5 million is available to assist New York food producers, processors, distributors, and other eligible entities in bringing NYS Grown & Certified food and beverage products to market. Applications for the State’s New York State Grown & Certified Infrastructure, Technology, Research, and Development (NYS G&C ITRD) grant program opened today, offering funding to eligible entities for the implementation of infrastructure and technology projects. Administered by the New York Farm Viability Institute (NYFVI), the NYS G&C ITRD grant program was included in Round XII and Round XIII of New York State’s Regional Economic Development Council Initiative. NYFVI was selected as the NYS G&C ITRD administrator through a competitive solicitation offered through the NYS Consolidated Funding Application process.

Commissioner Ball said, “The New York State Grown & Certified Infrastructure, Technology, Research, and Development Grant Program is an exciting grant opportunity that will help our agricultural industry continue to thrive in New York. Administered by our partners at the New York Farm Viability Institute, this program will provide funding for much-needed infrastructure and equipment and support innovative practices that will help our farms and agribusinesses to meet the needs and demands of today’s marketplace. I encourage all eligible applicants to learn more and consider applying.”

The NYS G&C ITRD grant program consists of two distinct funding opportunities for a total of $9.86 million: the first being $8.5 million for Infrastructure and Technology-specific projects, and the second, $1.36 million for Research and Development-specific projects. The RFP that opened today provides $8.5 million in competitive grant funding for Infrastructure and Technology projects. More information regarding funding for the second track, focusing on Research and Development, will be released in the coming months.

The NYS G&C ITRD grant program seeks to strengthen the businesses that produce, process, or distribute NYS Grown & Certified food or beverage products. All projects selected for funding through the Infrastructure and Technology track must implement new and innovative practices or approaches to meet growing industry needs and consumer demands. Additionally, all projects must have a direct and timely benefit to NYS Grown & Certified participants and significance to the region. Projects will focus on distribution capacity enhancement; processing and packaging; or production automation and labor efficiency. All projects must be based in New York State.

Funding will be allocated and administered on a regional basis, following the State’s Regional Economic Development Council regions, as detailed below.

Southern Tier and Western New York – $1,700,000

Finger Lakes and Central New York – $1,700,000

Long Island, New York City, and Mid-Hudson – $2,550,000

Mohawk Valley, Capital District, and North Country – $2,550,000

Both small-scale ($20,000-$50,000) and large-scale ($50,001-$250,000) proposals will be considered.

Proposals are due February 28, 2025. Informational webinars for potential applicants will be held on December 10 (farmers and producers), December 11 (processors), and December 16 (distributors/strategic retail partners). Learn more about webinars, eligibility, and program details at nyfvi.org. Questions regarding this opportunity should be submitted in writing via email to [email protected]

The NYS G&C ITRD program is open to farms and food/beverage businesses that are, or are eligible to become part of the NYS Grown & Certified program and are producing food products. Launched in 2016, NYS Grown & Certified assures consumers that the food they are buying is local and produced to a higher standard by requiring participating producers to adopt food safety standards and enroll in an environmental management program. Since the program began, NYS Grown & Certified has grown and evolved to cover 20 agricultural commodities and processing industries. This voluntary program is a cooperative effort among producers, processors, wholesalers, retailers, restaurants, and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets to meet consumer demand for high-quality food and agricultural products. Learn more at certified.ny.gov.

Dave Grusenmeyer, New York Farm Viability Institute Executive Director, said: “New York State farmers are fortunate that the State has chosen to invest in the NYS Grown & Certified program as well as this grant program. We know that New Yorkers like to buy New York products and by helping farms improve their infrastructure and technology, this program will help bring more great NYS Grown & Certified products to market. The NYFVI board and staff are delighted to have to opportunity to serve NY farmers and consumers through this grant program.”

About NYS Grown & Certified

The NYS Grown & Certified program was launched to help meet the growing consumer demand for local foods grown or produced to a higher standard. The program certifies New York State producers who adhere to high food safety and environmental stewardship standards. It is supported by a marketing campaign including on-product labels, promotional materials, and sales materials. More than 3,000 producers have participated in New York State Grown & Certified, representing more than 750,000 acres of farmland. For more information on NYS Grown & Certified, visit its website, and/or follow the program on Facebook and Instagram.