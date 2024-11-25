Nebraska Welcomes Chief Justice Jeffrey J. Funke with Investiture Ceremony

In a solemn yet festive ceremony, Chief Justice Jeffrey J. Funke donned his judicial robe in the presence of his family, representatives from Nebraska’s executive and legislative branches, and over 80 judges from across the state. The investiture ceremony, held in the Rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol, was streamed live on Nebraska Public Media, allowing viewers statewide to witness this significant event.

The ceremony began with Sarpy County Court Judge Todd Hutton delivering the opening remarks. Hutton set a tone of reverence and celebration, highlighting the moment's importance for Nebraska’s judiciary and the public.

Seated under the rotunda dome, Hutton directed the attendees' attention to the mosaic overhead, designed by Capitol artist Hildreth Meière, titled “The Virtues.” The mosaic represents Charity, Hope, Magnanimity, Faith, Justice, Wisdom, Courage, and Temperance. He noted that the mural reflects the virtues of the state and the promises that judges and state leaders make in serving Nebraskans. Hutton continued, “As a leader of leaders, he [Funke] has invited us here, not only to witness the tradition of the investiture of the chief justice but to recognize the judicial branch's role in serving Nebraskans.”

Former Chief Justice Michael Heavican, who retired in late October, administered the oath of office to his successor. This symbolic passing of the torch underscored the continuity and integrity of Nebraska’s judicial system. Governor Jim Pillen then presented Funke with the official certificate of appointment, formally recognizing his elevation to the state’s highest judicial post.

Retired District Court Judge Randall Rehmeier also spoke, reflecting on Funke’s qualifications, leadership, and dedication to justice. He emphasized that Funke’s extensive legal career and commitment to public service uniquely positions him to guide Nebraska’s judicial branch in the years ahead.

In concluding his presentation, Hutton noted, “Leaders before us recognize that the nature of who we are can be found in the principles that we choose to adopt and the values we choose to live by. The investiture of Justice Funke to Chief Justice reminds us of the promise his leadership holds for the future of the judicial branch and the virtues of the State which we will recognize in him.”

Streaming the event live on Nebraska Public Media ensured that Nebraskans across the state could join in celebrating this new chapter for the Supreme Court. Chief Justice Funke pledged to uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law as he begins his tenure leading Nebraska’s judiciary.

