TrueData Introduces Low-Latency Identity API That Fits Into Any Data Workflow

New omnichannel offering reduces hurdles to best-in-class identity management

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrueData today is pleased to introduce a new low-latency API that brings seamless identity management to companies in the advertising ecosystem without the need for development, data storage or management. Built for companies that leverage data but do not want to build their own identity graph or data engineering pipeline, TrueData’s API dramatically reduces the work needed to add identity management to a workflow.“TrueData has designed a sophisticated Identity API that virtually eliminates the need for a company to build their own identity graph or data pipeline. ” said David Berman, VP Product at TruData. “We provide near-instant identity management at scale that helps customers reach audiences across channels even before we’ve captured first party data.”TrueData’s low-latency API delivers the power of identity without the need for investment in integration, data management and data expertise, delivering affordable and effective identity matching in under 100 milliseconds. The product leverages the company’s people-based digital identity graph with the most relevant independent identifiers—connecting people and households to digital devices with unmatched accuracy at enormous scale.The API can easily be built into any workflow and improves:• Site Personalization - Personalize site content on page load based on previous interactions with the brand. Connect users across channels, including web, mobile app, and CTV.• Anonymous Traffic Identification - Identify site visitors who haven’t logged in on your webpage. Connect your CDP to complete profiles with up to date behaviors.• Ad Enrichment - Enrich programmatic ad requests in real-time and target based on first page load, The API is compliant with open RTB specification timeline.•Audience Expansion - increase scale of audience segments in real time across devices with cross-device matching.TrueData has already started testing the products with several customers. Early results show how the API can create person and household-level profiles, complete identity resolution, and provide greater insights.“Deterministic, identity-based marketing is rapidly becoming the standard, and companies need access to fast, scalable ID matching that is efficient and affordable. Our solution eliminates the need for development and data management, which opens up identity as a flexible, streamlined option for companies as they embrace alternatives to cookie-based targeting,” said Jon Durkee, COO at TrueData.About TrueDataTrueData is a leader in independent identity resolution, offering data enrichment and identity resolution solutions to clients focused on cookieless addressability at scale. TrueData’s identity graph connects people & households to their digital devices. As a trusted partner of the largest enterprise data companies in the world, Truedata continues to build privacy-centric solutions that help clients achieve their addressability goals.

