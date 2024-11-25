FS-Compression Co., LLC Expands National Reach with New Atlanta, Georgia Location

FS-Compression map, now with the new Atlanta location!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FS-Compression, the factory-direct store for FS-Curtis and FS-Elliott, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Atlanta, Georgia. This strategic expansion strengthens FS-Compression’s footprint across the United States, reaffirming its dedication to providing industry-leading compressed air equipment, unparalleled service, rental fleet, and customer technical support nationwide.Centrally positioned to serve the bustling Atlanta market and northern Georgia region, the new facility offers a comprehensive range of FS-Curtis and FS-Elliott products, including high-performance rotary screw, reciprocating, and oil-free centrifugal air compressors. FS-Compression’s team of skilled compressed air energy experts and factory-trained technicians will also provide service and maintenance for all air compressors and systems brands, ensuring businesses in the region enjoy maximum efficiency and uptime.“The Atlanta office opening marks a key milestone for FS-Compression,” said Gordon Clark, Director of Branch Operations at FS-Compression. “This region is a hub for innovation and growth, and we’re excited to bring our expertise, premium products, and personalized customer service to businesses in Atlanta. We aim to ensure faster response times, superior support, and the tailored experience that FS-Compression is known for.”The Atlanta location highlights FS-Compression’s ongoing commitment to bridging the gap between industrial needs and reliable solutions. Whether supporting local manufacturers, healthcare facilities, food and beverage, or other industries reliant on compressed air, FS-Compression is equipped to deliver excellence with a customer-first approach.FS-Compression is a factory-direct provider of FS-Curtis and FS-Elliott products and services, delivering innovative, dependable solutions across the United States. For sales, support, service, or rentals in Atlanta, please get in touch with:Perry RhodesSales Engineerperry.rhodes@fs-compression.com404-219-2682To learn more about FS-Compression and its nationwide network, visit fscompression.com or contact:Natalie FontanaMarketing Directornatalie.fontana@fscurtis.com+1 314-295-3119About FS-Compression:Owned by FS-Curtis, FS-Compression is a factory-direct provider of FS-Curtis and FS-Elliott compressed air solutions, offering trusted and dependable sales, service, and support across the United States. From Los Angeles to Pittsburgh and everywhere in between—including critical locations in Houston and Atlanta and through the Mid-Atlantic—FS-Compression is your go-to partner for compressed air systems.With a focus on customer satisfaction and operational excellence, FS-Compression delivers innovative products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses in various industries.We proudly serve businesses with a full range of products and services, including factory-direct sales, genuine parts, expert maintenance for all makes and models, and flexible air compressor rentals for both emergency and long-term needs.Driven by a commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence, FS-Compression delivers innovative and efficient solutions tailored to the unique demands of industries nationwide. Whether you need reliable equipment, rapid service response, or expert consultation, FS-Compression is your trusted partner in keeping your operations running smoothly and efficiently. Be sure to check us out at www.fs-compression.com for more information.

