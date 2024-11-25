Know Before You Go: CBP Field Ops Offers Helpful Tips for Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

DETROIT – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations reminds travelers planning trips via the Detroit, Port Huron, and Sault Ste. Marie border crossings to have all required documents and to anticipate possible delays during Thanksgiving holiday travel.

Travelers should familiarize themselves with the “Know Before You Go” section of the CBP website to learn more about required documents, border wait times, and expediting the arrival and inspection process. Information about prohibited food items can be found here.

International visitors are encouraged to apply for their I-94 online or via the free CBP One™ mobile application, available on both the Apple app store and Google Play. The I-94 feature allows travelers to apply for a provisional I-94 prior to arriving at a land border crossing. Travelers who apply for their I-94 ahead of time will experience faster processing times to expedite entry.

Additionally, all Visa Waiver Program travelers intending to enter the U.S. by land are also required to obtain an approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) prior to application for admission at land border ports of entry.

Travelers who are not citizens of a Visa Waiver Program country are required to have a visa and therefore not eligible for ESTA. Travelers are encouraged to apply for a travel authorization well in advance of their anticipated arrival at an U.S. land port of entry. Passport and other documentary requirements remain in place, as applicable.

Please visit cbp.gov/travel for more information.

