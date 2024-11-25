Katie Hornor Becomes One of the World’s Prestigious Certified High Performance Coaches™, Bringing Faith to the Forefront

Katie Hornor: keynote speaker, author, coach Katie Hornor, keynote speaker

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katie Hornor (sometimes misspelled as Horner), an acclaimed business strategist, keynote speaker, and award-winning author, has achieved a prestigious milestone by becoming one of only 0.019% of coaches worldwide to earn the Certified High Performance Coaching™ (CHPC™) credential from the High Performance Institute.

This certification, regarded as one of the most rigorous in the coaching industry, equips professionals with scientifically-backed tools and strategies to guide clients toward success in every area of life. Hornor stands out as one of the few CHPC™ professionals to weave Biblical principles into this transformative methodology, offering a faith-based lens to achieving high performance in both life and business.

High Performance Coaching™ is an evidence-based, structured process designed to help individuals and teams improve decision-making, achieve clarity, and optimize performance. Coaches certified in this methodology work with clients to uncover their fullest potential, align their vision with actionable goals, and achieve extraordinary outcomes. As Brendon Burchard, author of High Performance Habits: How Extraordinary People Become That Way, explains, “Be more intentional about who you want to become. Have vision beyond your current circumstances. Imagine your best future self, and start acting like that person today.”

Hornor’s approach blends these principles with timeless truths from Scripture, offering her clients a unique coaching experience that addresses not just professional growth but also personal and spiritual alignment. This distinctive combination positions her as a trailblazer in the coaching industry, uniquely suited to help faith-driven entrepreneurs and business leaders thrive.

“I’m excited to bring this method to my clients.” Says Hornor. “It’s one more way I get to serve them at a higher level.” With her extensive background in coaching and a mission to inspire others to embrace their God-given purpose and find joy in their work, Katie Hornor continues to elevate her clients' lives and businesses. Her dedication has made her a sought-after speaker, coach, and mentor in faith-based and professional circles alike.

Katie’s next cohort of Certified High Performance Coaching™ launches in December, providing a select group of individuals and teams the opportunity to benefit from her expertise.

For more information about Katie Hornor and her coaching services contact her team at team@theflamingoadvantage.com.

