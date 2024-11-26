Dell PowerEdge R7625 servers deliver strong analytics performance and energy efficiency in new third-party study

Achieve faster analytics performance and better energy efficiency on Dell PowerEdge R7625 servers powered by AMD EPYC 9654 processors Infographic - Achieve faster analytics performance and better energy efficiency on Dell PowerEdge R7625 servers powered by AMD EPYC 9654 processors

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data analytics tools help companies make timely, data-driven decisions; quickly respond to customer needs; and capitalize on competitive opportunities. These workloads typically require a great deal of computational resources, which can translate to high energy costs.A recent report by Principled Technologies (PT) highlights the advantages of upgrading to Dell PowerEdge R7625 servers powered by AMD EPYC 9654 processors. The study reveals that organizations can achieve up to 7.8 times the data analytics performance compared to legacy HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 servers, meaning that organizations could consolidate seven of those older servers onto a single new PowerEdge R7625.In PT testing, the Dell PowerEdge R7625 not only enhanced query processing capabilities, but also offered 2.9 times the performance per watt, delivering substantial reductions in power consumption—up to 61.2 percent less energy usage for the same work. This transition could allow businesses to make quicker data-driven decisions while reducing operational costs associated with maintenance, licensing, and cooling.According to the report, “If your organization is still running legacy servers like the seven-year-old HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10, you may expose yourself to the risks of expiring warranties, rising maintenance costs, and more. You also may not be adequately prepared to reap the benefits of high-powered analytics workloads. You may eventually complete your data analytics queries, but you could get answers faster and improve energy efficiency in your data center by moving to new Dell PowerEdge R7625 servers with AMD EPYC 9654 processors.”The report goes on to state: “The Dell PowerEdge R7625 completed up to 7.8 times as many TPROC-H query sets per hour and offered 2.9 times the performance per watt compared to a legacy HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10. These performance gains mean that you could also take the path of consolidating seven older systems onto a single Dell PowerEdge R7625, which can save on operating costs including maintenance, server licensing, power and cooling, rack space, and more.”To learn more, view the report at https://facts.pt/3qhZD07 or its accompanying infographic at https://facts.pt/0Cz7woI About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

