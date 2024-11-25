Dr. Mick Zais BG (USA, ret.), Shoshana Bryen and Dr. Stephen Bryen Join STARRS Board of Advisors

Dr. Zais Shoshana Bryen Dr. Bryen

President/CEO of (STARRS), Dr. Ron Scott announced that Dr. Mick Zais, Shoshana Bryen and Dr. Stephen Bryen have joined the STARRS Board of Advisors.

STARRS is honored to have such esteemed leaders on the Board of Advisors to help steer us regarding public policy establishment and national security issues.” — Dr. Ron Scott, Colonel, USAF, Ret., President and CEO of STARRS

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The President and CEO of Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. ( STARRS ), Dr. Ron Scott (Colonel, USAF, Retired), is honored to announce that Dr. Mick Zais, Shoshana Bryen and Dr. Stephen Bryen have joined the STARRS Board of Advisors.BG (USA, ret.) Mick Zais, Ph.D.Dr. Zais is currently a senior fellow at America First Policy Institute. Most recently he served as the Deputy and Acting US Secretary of Education. Previously, he was elected South Carolina’s 17th State Superintendent of Education. He served as Commissioner of Higher Education in South Carolina for six years, and for 10 years as president of Newberry College in that state. He retired as an infantry brigadier general after 31 years in the US Army, including service in Vietnam, Korea, Panama, and Kuwait. He is a paratrooper and Ranger and is a graduate of West Point.Shoshana BryenShoshana Bryen is Senior Director of The Jewish Policy Center in Washington, DC. With than 40 years of experience as an analyst of US defense policy and Middle East affairs, she has run programs and conferences with American military personnel in a variety of countries and has been a speaker before a wide variety of military and Jewish community audiences. She has worked with the Strategic Studies Institute of the U.S. Army War College, as well as the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, and the Institute for National Security Studies in Israel. She has lectured at the National Defense University.She runs a weekly webinar series for the Jewish Policy Center and her work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, The Daily Caller, the New York Sun and Defense News, among other outlets.Former Senior Director for Security Policy at JINSA, Ms. Bryen was the author of the widely read and re-published JINSA Reports. After serving as JINSA’s Executive Director, she focused on planning and running national security-related programs and conferences in the United States and Israel, as well as organizing professional trips to Israel, Jordan, Taiwan, Uzbekistan and elsewhere.Between 1982 and 2011, she coordinated programs in the Middle East for military professionals that allowed more than 450 retired American military officers to engage in professional discussions of issues that both unite and divide the United States, Israel, and Jordan. She also created a program to take the cadets and midshipmen of America’s service academies to Israel for a three-week work/study program that permitted hundreds of future officers to have a positive, in-depth experience in Israel. She has taken Turkish and Israeli military officers to speak at the service academies and has lectured in the academies as well.Mrs. Bryen is a Member of the Advisory Board of the Aleethia Foundation, which provides opportunities for wounded veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and is a Member of the Board of the American Jewish International Relations Institute (AJIRI).Dr. Stephen BryenDr. Bryen has extensive government and industry experience in leadership positions. He has served as an Assistant Professor of Government at Lehigh University, as Senior Staff Director of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as the head of the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs, as the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Trade Security Policy, as the founder and first director of the Defense Technology Security Administration, as the President of Finmeccanica North America (now Leonardo), and as a Commissioner of the U.S. China Security Review Commission.Dr. Bryen was the founder of the Defense Technology Security Administration (DTSA) and served as a Deputy under Secretary of Defense and Director of DTSA during both Reagan administrations. He led the Defense Department’s efforts to halt the hemorrhage of western technology to the Soviet Union and China. He was the Pentagon’s spokesperson on technology security and led the Department’s efforts in Paris at COCOM and in other fora. He played a major role in halting the transfer of sensitive technology to Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Libya and was the principal player in establishing cooperative agreements with allied and friendly countries on the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI).Dr. Bryen is the author of five major books on national security and book segments and introductions, as well as countless articles in professional and popular journals. Among his recent books are Technology Security and National Power: Winners and Losers (Transaction Press) and Security for Holy Places: How to Build a Security Plan for Your Church, Synagogue, Mosque or Temple (Morgan James Publishing). He also recently released the third volume of his Essays in Technology, Security and Strategy (with Shoshana Bryen), available exclusively at Amazon. Dr. Bryen is the co-editor with Lt. Gen. Earl Hailston (USMC, ret.) of the book, Stopping a Taiwan Invasion (2022). Bryen writes for Asia Times, Epoch times, Newsweek, American Thinker, Defense News, and other publications. His articles can also be found on the Center for Security Policy website, at the Yorktown Institute and on his Substack, Weapons and Strategy.Dr. Bryen currently is a Senior Fellow at the Center for Security Policy and the American Center for Democracy. He is a Senior Fellow and Board Member of Il Nodo di Gordio (The Gordian Knot), a major Italian think tank focused on geopolitics. Dr. Bryen's extensive experience and high effectiveness has earned him the highest civilian awards of the U.S. Defense Department, the Distinguished Service Medal, on two occasions and established him as a proven government, civic and business leader in Washington D.C. and internationally. At Lehigh University as Assistant Professor of Government Bryen developed the first university statistics program for the social sciences called LEAPS which initially ran on a Cyber 6400 computer system and served the entire university. According to rumor, LEAPS is still available to students in the University computer library. LEAPS was written in Fortran IV and served students in Government courses, and Dr. Bryen’s seminar on methodology (“Scope and Methods in Political Science”).Dr. Ron Scott, Colonel, USAF, Ret., President and CEO of STARRS, said, “STARRS is honored to have such esteemed leaders on the Board of Advisors to help steer us regarding public policy establishment and national security issues.”ABOUT STARRSSTARRS -- STAND TOGETHER AGAINST RACISM AND RADICALISM IN THE SERVICES -- the purpose of the (501(c)(3) is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation’s wars. Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. For more information, go to https://starrs.us

