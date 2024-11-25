Secretary of State Tre Hargett Reminds Tennesseans to Give Wisely as Part of Charity Fraud Awareness Week

November 25, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) – Nov. 25 marks the start of Charity Fraud Awareness Week. Today, Secretary of State Tre Hargett reminds all Tennesseans of resources available through his office to ensure they can give generously to their favorite charity while avoiding scams.

“The holiday season sparks the giving spirit in many Tennesseans,” said Secretary Hargett. “Unfortunately, some individuals out there with bad intentions target this generosity. We encourage donors to be educated consumers with their gifts, so they can have the most impact supporting those in need.”

According to national data, Tennesseans are among some of the most generous givers to charitable causes. To help them avoid becoming a victim of a charity scam or fraudulent transaction and maximize the impact of their gifts, the Secretary of State's Division of Business and Charitable Organizations has created a series of Wise Giving Tips.

These suggested guidelines encourage Tennesseans to research an organization to ensure an entity is registered with the state through the Secretary of State’s website. Citizens should also resist pressure to give on the spot, and ask questions about an organization’s specific mission, and who will benefit from their donation.

They should also verify the source of the donation request made, and avoid relying on social media, blogs, or web reviews as information about an organization. Should a citizen donate through an app or website, they are also encouraged to make sure their information goes directly to the organization.

Other tips include asking for a receipt and whether a contribution is tax-deductible, paying close attention to the name of a nonprofit organization, and inquiring how much money is kept by the fundraiser, and how much goes to the nonprofit. Donors should also refrain from giving cash and use a check or credit card to create a record of their transactions.

For additional Wise Giving Tips, please click here. You can also call the Division of Business and Charitable Organizations at 615-741-2555 with additional questions, or to report possible suspicious activity.

###