Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office Provides Critical Programs During Sexual Assault Awareness Month & Year-Round

April 1, 2025

(Nashville, Tenn.) — To coincide with Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Secretary of State Tre Hargett today reminded Tennesseans of two critical programs available through his office — the Safe at Home Address Confidentiality Program and Tennessee Businesses Against Trafficking — that continue to provide resources to combat heinous criminal activity.

“Our office is committed to supporting victims of horrific crimes, including domestic abuse, stalking, human trafficking, and other offenses through Safe at Home and Tennessee Businesses Against Trafficking,” said Secretary Hargett. “We want Tennesseans to know these lifesaving resources are available to survivors and their families during Sexual Assault Awareness Month and throughout the year.”

Launched in 2019, the Safe at Home Address Confidentiality program prevents abusers from locating victims through public records. This program provides approved applicants with a substitute address for legal purposes — including voter registration, driver’s licenses, and other government services — at no cost. Anyone in a program participant’s household can use this substitute address — including children. Since its launch, Safe at Home has served 1,400 participants, of which 931 remain active.

Tennessee Businesses Against Trafficking is designed to engage businesses and their employees against the second-fastest-growing criminal enterprise in our country — human trafficking. The program provides businesses and employees with no-cost, in-person, or virtual training opportunities. Trainings typically lasts one hour, and these opportunities are designed to integrate seamlessly into an organization’s schedule. Since its launch in 2024, more than 300 Tennessee businesses have become official Tennessee Businesses Against Trafficking partners.

Additional information about the Safe at Home program — including participant eligibility and how to become a partner agency — can be found at SafeatHomeTN.com

To sign up for Tennessee Businesses Against Trafficking, please visit https://tbat.tnsos.gov.

###

