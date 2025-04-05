Secretary of State Tre Hargett Warns Tennesseans About Donation Scams Claiming to Support Tornado and Flood Victims

April 5, 2025

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.)—As communities across Tennessee begin recovering from devastating tornadoes and flooding, and with the threat of more severe weather this weekend, Secretary of State Tre Hargett warned Tennesseans to remain vigilant about potential scams as they consider supporting those impacted.

“Tennesseans are among the most generous supporters of charitable causes, and too often, bad actors target their good faith, kindness, and generosity during these extremely difficult situations,” said Secretary Hargett. “Anyone considering donating to support what will likely be a long recovery process needs to be an educated consumer with their gift. If citizens have questions about an organization’s legitimacy or objective, please contact our office at 615-741-2286.”

Citizens considering a charitable donation are encouraged to do their research and ensure an individual or entity is registered with the state through the Secretary of State’s website. They should also resist pressure to give immediately and ask questions about an entity’s specific mission and who benefits from their donation. If anyone donates through an app or website, they should make sure their information goes directly to the organization.

Additional wise giving tips include asking for a receipt and whether a contribution is tax-deductible, paying close attention to the name of a nonprofit organization, and inquiring how much money the fundraiser keeps and how much goes to a nonprofit. Donors are also encouraged to refrain from giving cash and, instead, use a check or credit card so there is a record of the transaction.

For additional suggestions, please visit https://sos.tn.gov/charities/guides/easy-steps-to-wise-giving.

Entities soliciting as part of disaster relief fundraising are also reminded that there are certain reporting requirements under state law. To learn more about filing a report, please click here.