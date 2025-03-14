State Officials Honor Innovation Academy’s Civic Engagement Club with NASS John Lewis Youth Leadership Award

March 14, 2025

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Kerry Roberts, and State Rep. Sabi Kumar recently honored Innovation Academy’s Civic Engagement Club with the National Association of Secretaries of State’s (NASS) John Lewis Youth Leadership Award.

Innovation Academy’s Civic Engagement Club received this national honor for the club’s efforts in organizing a weekend voter registration drive. The club engaged directly with local elected officials and took the initiative to ensure both classmates and community members had an opportunity to participate in last year’s elections.

“I am honored to present Innovation Academy’s Civic Engagement Club with the John Lewis Youth Award. They are the first Tennessee group to ever be selected for this award,” said Secretary Hargett. “These students are incredibly deserving of this national award, and we are confident their values and commitment to service will inspire their fellow Tennesseans.”

Named in honor of John Lewis and created in 2021, the award recognizes young citizens — including Tennesseans — who have demonstrated a strong commitment to civic participation and public service.

“Receiving the NASS John Lewis Youth Leadership Award demonstrates Innovation Academy’s unwavering dedication to civic responsibility and impactful community service,” said Sen. Roberts. “We are proud to recognize these students’ efforts to help strengthen our democracy.”

The John Lewis Youth Leadership Award also highlights the importance of young leaders getting involved, remaining informed, and engaging with elected officials to better understand how our system of government works.

“These students have prioritized civic engagement, and they provide all Tennesseans with hope for our future by setting an example for their peers,” said Rep. Kumar. “We are incredibly proud of their national achievement and appreciate their continued commitment to both leadership and service.”

For more information about civic engagement and education efforts in Tennessee offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please click here.

###