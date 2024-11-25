Pure Barre Colorado Studios Join Hands with The Exodus Road to Combat Human Trafficking

Studios in Boulder, Cherry Creek, Colorado Springs, Denver-Highlands, Fort Collins, Greenwood Village, and Littleton unite to fight trafficking in Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Throughout the month of November, in the lead-up to Giving Tuesday (December 3), Pure Barre studio owners across Colorado have united with Colorado Springs-based nonprofit The Exodus Road to raise awareness and vital funds to combat human trafficking in the local community. The Exodus Road has a mission to disrupt modern-day slavery through human trafficking intervention, prevention education, and aftercare programming. In Colorado, they work to support law enforcement with training and technology to combat trafficking crime and conduct live workshops about preventing digital exploitation in schools and community groups throughout the state.Eight participating Pure Barre Colorado studios are collectively aiming to raise $30,000 to empower The Exodus Road in its work protecting the most vulnerable in the local community. The campaign highlights three key initiatives:Social Media and In-Studio Awareness: Throughout November, studios are engaging their members and communities with educational content about human trafficking and ways to take action.Donation-Class Weekend and Merchandise Contributions: On November 16-17, studios hosted classes, with a portion of all proceeds being donated to support the initiative. A portion of merchandise sales throughout November are also being donated to the campaign, offering members another opportunity to support the mission.Plank for Freedom Donation Match Challenge: Coinciding with Giving Tuesday on December 2-3, participants are challenged to set personal plank hold challenges while contributing to support The Exodus Road’s work. Donations on December 2-3 will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000.Pure Barre studio owners, many of whom are parents, see this partnership as a profoundly personal opportunity to fight an issue that hits close to home.Jennifer Bollinger, owner of Pure Barre Boulder, shared, “I am a mother of three daughters and cannot stomach the thought of someone abducting or harming them in any way. I want to do my part to help raise awareness and funds to educate and protect our community.”Erin Bordner, owner of Pure Barre Greenwood Village and Littleton, echoed this sentiment: “My Pure Barre studios are primarily made up of women - mothers, daughters, grandmothers, aunts, friends. We have a unique opportunity to educate our community on human trafficking and how The Exodus Road is working to stop it… Educating myself and my Pure Barre community is an essential first step in joining the fight against human trafficking.”For Jody Sovcik, owner of Pure Barre Denver Highlands, the issue is both devastating and motivating: “The thought that humans can be used and discarded via human trafficking is sickening. I cannot even begin to imagine the amount of pain and suffering families go through if they are impacted by this. I have a 9-year-old daughter, and it devastates me to think that this is a real threat out in the world. I’m grateful that I, along with our Colorado Pure Barre community, can help make a difference.”“Human trafficking impacts over one million people in the U.S. and disproportionately affects women and girls. People think it’s only happening overseas, but the truth is it is happening right in our own backyards,” says Laura Parker, CEO and Co-founder at The Exodus Road. “We are deeply encouraged by this unique partnership with Pure Barre studios across the state of Colorado. They are helping to create a tangible impact right here in the Centennial state.”For more information about the campaign or to make a contribution in support of Pure Barre efforts, visit theexodusroad.com/pure-barre . To take part in classes or to join the Plank for Freedom challenge taking place on December 2-3, visit your local Pure Barre location in Boulder, Cherry Creek, Colorado Springs, Denver-Highlands, Fort Collins, Greenwood Village, or Littleton.About The Exodus RoadThe Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable, and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom.In training and education, The Exodus Road offers a suite of online and in-person curriculums, including INFLUENCED, a curriculum equipping United States parents and teens to participate in the online world while avoiding the dangers of exploitation. This program is receiving federal funding for its implementation in Colorado.The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil, and another undisclosed Latin American country. The nonprofit was founded in 2012 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and still calls the city home for its U.S. office.For additional information or to make a donation to help stop human trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website https://theexodusroad.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.