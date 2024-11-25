Judge To Rule Against Stateâ€™s Authority to Permit Access, State Will Appeal and Defend its Rights

November 22, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ This week, Superior Court Judge Andrew Guidi indicated that he will rule the State does not have authority to permit access across its lands to facilitate oil and gas development on the North Slope. The State views this as inconsistent with Alaska’s constitutional interests in resource development and plans to appeal any final adverse ruling.

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources has issued a permit allowing Oil Search Alaska (OSA) to cross the Kuparuk River Unit, operated by Conoco Phillips Alaska, to develop the Pikka Unit. As described in the State’s brief to the court, “the denial of such access implicates the delay of development of millions of barrels of oil and billions of dollars of public revenues.”

“The State of Alaska has a constitutional obligation to maximize the development of our resources,” said DNR Commissioner John Boyle. “We have to confirm with the Supreme Court that we have the authority to permit access for all developers to ensure we can meet this obligation.”

The State’s appeal cannot be filed until the final judgment has been issued by the Superior Court, which should be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.

