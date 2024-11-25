Submit Release
Working Visit by Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajić, 26 to 27 November 2024

  Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajić will make a Working Visit to Singapore from 26 to 27 November 2024.

 

During his visit, Prime Minister Spajić will meet Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will also call on Prime Minister Spajić.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

25 NOVEMBER 2024

