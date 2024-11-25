NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 11/25/24- 11/29/24

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Nov. 25-29, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Nov. 25

11:45 a.m. Speak at Dreier Civility Roundtable Award

Location: Claremont McKenna College, Claremont, CA

Tuesday, Nov. 26

No public events

Wednesday, Nov. 27

10:30 a.m. Attend Thanksgiving celebration and meal service

Location: Rescue Mission of Salt Lake, 463 400 W, Salt Lake City

Media access

Thursday, Nov. 28

Thanksgiving Day – office closed

Friday, Nov. 29

No public events

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Nov. 25-29, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Nov. 25

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Board Room, Utah State Capitol

9:30 a.m. Managers meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Interview with Axios

Location: Virtual Interview

11:00 a.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. State Board of Canvassers meeting

Location: Committee Room 445, Utah State Capitol Complex

Media access

3:00 p.m. OLAG meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

6:00 p.m. Attend Festival of Lights preview party

Location: 2300 E Powerhouse Rd, Spanish Fork

Tuesday, Nov. 26

10:00 a.m. Trade mission follow-up visit

Location: South Jordan

1:00 p.m. Meet with Director of the Public Lands Policy and Coordinating Office Redge Johnson

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meet with Executive Director of the Office of Economic Opportunity Ryan Starks

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Meet with State Homeless Coordinator Wayne Niederhauser

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Nov. 27

9:00 a.m. Meet with Director of the Office of Families Aimee Winder Newton

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Attend Thanksgiving celebration and meal service

Location: Rescue Mission of Salt Lake, 463 400 W, Salt Lake City

Media access

Thursday, Nov. 28

Thanksgiving Day – office closed

Friday, Nov. 29

No public events