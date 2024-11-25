NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 11/25/24- 11/29/24
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Nov. 25-29, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Nov. 25
11:45 a.m. Speak at Dreier Civility Roundtable Award
Location: Claremont McKenna College, Claremont, CA
Tuesday, Nov. 26
No public events
Wednesday, Nov. 27
10:30 a.m. Attend Thanksgiving celebration and meal service
Location: Rescue Mission of Salt Lake, 463 400 W, Salt Lake City
Media access
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving Day – office closed
Friday, Nov. 29
No public events
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Nov. 25-29, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Nov. 25
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Board Room, Utah State Capitol
9:30 a.m. Managers meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Interview with Axios
Location: Virtual Interview
11:00 a.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. State Board of Canvassers meeting
Location: Committee Room 445, Utah State Capitol Complex
Media access
3:00 p.m. OLAG meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
6:00 p.m. Attend Festival of Lights preview party
Location: 2300 E Powerhouse Rd, Spanish Fork
Tuesday, Nov. 26
10:00 a.m. Trade mission follow-up visit
Location: South Jordan
1:00 p.m. Meet with Director of the Public Lands Policy and Coordinating Office Redge Johnson
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Meet with Executive Director of the Office of Economic Opportunity Ryan Starks
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:30 p.m. Meet with State Homeless Coordinator Wayne Niederhauser
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Nov. 27
9:00 a.m. Meet with Director of the Office of Families Aimee Winder Newton
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:30 a.m. Attend Thanksgiving celebration and meal service
Location: Rescue Mission of Salt Lake, 463 400 W, Salt Lake City
Media access
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving Day – office closed
Friday, Nov. 29
No public events
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.