CONVERGE360 ANNOUNCES THE ENTERPRISE IT PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARD PROGRAM

Converge 360, a leading B2B media and marketing solutions provider announces its inaugural award program, the Enterprise IT Product of the Year Awards.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the editors of Redmondmag, Virtualization & Cloud Review, MedCloudInsider and PureAI, this comprehensive program highlights the top products in the enterprise, focusing on cloud, networking, artificial intelligence, healthcare and more.“Our goal is to create a resource that IT decision-makers can trust,” said Dan LaBianca, President of Converge360 . “By highlighting the top-performing products in the industry, we’re helping organizations make smarter, more strategic investments in technology.”Every entrant in the Enterprise IT Product of the Year awards will benefit from widespread publicity and discounted advertising opportunities on Redmondmag, Virtualization & Cloud Review, MedCloudInsider and PureAI. Winners will gain even more visibility with the prestigious 2024 Product of the Year winner badge, ideal for enhancing marketing efforts. They’ll also be highlighted in these brands’ enewsletters and promotional campaigns and receive a coveted spot in the special winners’ section on relevant Converge360 sites, ensuring their achievements stand out.“This program is not just about recognizing outstanding products; it’s about fostering innovation and setting a benchmark for excellence in enterprise IT,” LaBianca added. “We’re excited to celebrate the solutions that are shaping the future of technology and driving real impact for organizations worldwide.”All entries must be received by December 11, 2024. To learn more about the program and enter, please visit https://converge360.com/pages/product-of-the-year.aspx ###About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.

