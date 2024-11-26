PosiGen signs over 14K SF New Lease with Boxer Property at 720 North Post Oak Road

Boxer Property is thrilled to announce PosiGen’s new lease at 720 North Post Oak Road.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxer Property is thrilled to announce PosiGen’s new lease at 720 North Post Oak Road. This lease, negotiated by Boxer Senior Broker, Trey Miller, along with Scott Wegmann, Vice Chairman at Cushman & Wakefield, covers 14,934 square feet of premier office space.PosiGen is dedicated to implementing solar power for all, with a focus on making solar energy affordable and accessible, particularly for underserved communities. With their solar leasing program, PosiGen is enabling families to invest in their homes, reduce energy costs, and move toward a brighter, more sustainable future.“We are excited about our partnership with Boxer Property and this fantastic modern office, that reflects our business philosophy. Our mission is to expand access to affordable solar energy and this central location helps us to be near partners, suppliers and the amazing communities we seek to help”, said Peter Shaper, Chief Executive Officer of PosiGen.720 North Post Oak Road is one of Boxer Property’s most coveted properties, located just north of Uptown Park shopping center at 720 North Post Oak Road. The building features:• Prime Location: Conveniently situated just outside the 610 Loop, with quick access to downtown, business districts, and North Post Oak neighborhoods.• Modern Amenities: The building offers a spacious common area conference room, an on-site deli with free Wi-Fi, and a parking garage with a 3.5/1,000 Sq Ft parking ratio.• Flexible Spaces: Designed to foster collaboration among businesses and entrepreneurs, with executive suites, small offices, and shared work areas.• Professional Atmosphere: The property is equipped with 24-hour secure key card access, on-site security, and well-maintained grounds, creating a secure and professional environment.About PosiGenPosiGen, with a mission to make solar energy affordable for homeowners of all income levels, is the leading solar and energy efficiency provider focused on providing access to clean energy to underserved communities. Since its founding in 2011, PosiGen has offered innovative "no credit check" financing that makes its services accessible for all families regardless of socioeconomic status, helping them reduce their utility bills and achieve greater financial autonomy. PosiGen has more than 750 employees and has served nearly 30,000 customers in more than a dozen states. Through the expanding PosiGen Partner Program, a network of value-aligned solar service providers, the company supports hundreds more solar jobs across the country. Learn more about PosiGen's Solar For All mission at www.posigen.com About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com

Legal Disclaimer:

