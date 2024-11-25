St. Albans Barracks / Firearms Transfers; Background Checks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2007959

TROOPER: Adam Martin

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/04/2024 at approximately 2144 hours

LOCATION: 833 Machia Road, Sheldon, VT (Deep Woods Mafia firearms retailer)

VIOLATION: Firearms Transfers; Background Checks

ACCUSED: Matthew Williams

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/04/24 at approximately 2144 hours, the Vermont State Police received reports from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives of a regulatory inspection conducted by their office at the Deep Woods Mafia firearms retailer in the town of Sheldon. During the inspection, federal firearms licensee Matthew Williams, 45, of Sheldon was found to have committed several violations by failing to wait seven business days after a DELAY response received from NICS with no additional response.

The findings of ATF violate Vermont Title 13 V.S.A. Section 4019 (d)(2):

(d) A person shall not transfer a firearm to another person if:

(2) the licensed dealer facilitating the transfer has not been provided with a unique identification number for the transfer by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, provided that if the identification number has not been provided within seven business days, then the transfer may proceed.

The Vermont State Police presented the case for review by the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office, which directed that Williams be issued a criminal citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on January 14th, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer the above charge.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 01/14/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov