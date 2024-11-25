Omaha Juvenile Judges Celebrate National Adoption Day, Finalizing Over 40 Adoptions

Separate juvenile judges in Omaha opened the doors of the Douglas County Justice Center on Saturday, November 23, to celebrate National Adoption Day with the community. Starting with a press conference, the celebration continued with adoption hearings in the juvenile courtrooms on the second and third floors.

Judge Candice Novak hosted the event, with all juvenile judges participating in the adoption hearings. A total of 41 children were adopted, along with two guardianships. Families checked in on the first floor, where the court provided child-focused entertainment, gift bags for the adopted children, T-shirts, family photos, refreshments, and flowers for parents.

While the main goal of National Adoption Day is a collective effort by courts to raise awareness of the more than 100,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States, it is also a day to finalize adoptions and celebrate the children who have found their forever families. Juvenile judges in Omaha come together annually on Omaha’s Adoption Saturday to reinforce the message of the need for foster-adopt families.

Photos Courtesy of Chief Justice Jeff Funke: Judge Matthew Kahler with family following adoption proceedings; Judge Chad Brown with newly-created family of five; Judge Novak’s view from the bench; and Judge Candice Novak, Adoption Saturday Omaha host.