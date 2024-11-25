Demolish the unauthorized mosque in Nerul and all illegal constructions on forts like Shivdi and Lohagad! – Satish Kochrekar, Spokesperson, HJS

The illegal dargah and other unauthorized constructions on land belonging to the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) near Navi Mumbai International Airport were demolished by the administration. This success was achieved through the efforts of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, allied pro-Hindu organizations, and the participation of numerous ordinary Hindus. This is a testament to the power of Hindu unity. The Samiti heartily appreciates the government for taking serious note of the issue and carrying out the eviction drive.

Similarly, the illegal mosque in Nerul must be demolished, and unauthorized constructions on forts like Shivdi and Lohagad must also be removed, demanded Shri Satish Kochrekar, spokesperson of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, during a press conference held in Panvel. Shri Rajendra Pawaskar of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti was also present on the occasion.

Shri Satish Kochrekar further stated, “This incident has exposed the conspiracy of the Waqf Board. Initially, claims are made over any land, and then it is gradually encroached upon, as evident in this case. Hindus must now awaken to counter such conspiracies. A complaint regarding this matter has already been submitted to the Central Government by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. Just as this illegal dargah was erected on CIDCO’s land, several unauthorized places of worship have been established in Navi Mumbai. It is expected that action will be taken against all of them.”

Similarly, encroachments have been observed on forts like Vishalgad, Kulaba Fort, Lohagad, Vandan Fort, and Shivdi Fort. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has consistently raised this issue. Due to these persistent efforts, unauthorized constructions on Mahim Fort were removed. However, according to the State Archaeology Department, unauthorized structures have been erected on 35 key forts across the state.

The way encroachments on Pratapgad Fort, Mahim Fort, and in Navi Mumbai were removed, the government must take immediate steps to clear similar encroachments on 35 important forts in the state to preserve their sanctity and cultural heritage, demanded the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.