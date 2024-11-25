Learn how to make a European Mount Dec. 21 at Columbia Bottom

Body

SPANISH LAKE, Mo.—Hunters pride themselves on being able to harvest their own deer. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to enable them to create their own deer head mounts, too.

MDC will hold a Make a Euro Mount program Saturday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in Spanish Lake. MDC staff will demonstrate the steps to make this cost effective and attractive taxidermy option.

“Hunters will learn how to preserve their trophy and remember their hunt with the popular skull or ‘European’ Style mount,” said MDC Conservation Educator, Scott Boyd.

From a practical standpoint, making a skull mount saves time, money, and space. A DIY skull mount can be completed in just a couple of days, while a taxidermist may take months. Additionally, skull mounts are easy to display; they can be hung on a wall, placed on a bookshelf, or set on a desk, unlike bulkier shoulder mounts.

“For centuries, hunters have adorned their walls with antlers, horns, and various animal skulls to commemorate successful hunts. “While many choose to hire taxidermists, others prefer creating their own European skull mounts,” Boyd said.

Boyd also said that participants should dress for the weather, as the program will be held outdoors.

Make a Euro Mount is a free program open to ages 9 and up, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4K4.

Columbia Bottom Conservation Area is located at 801 Strodtman Road in north St. Louis County. The area can be reached by taking the Riverview Drive Exit from I-270 and travelling north approximately three miles.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.