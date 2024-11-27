Power Diary Rebrands to Zanda with a Bold Vision for Health Practice Management

Zanda takes care of the busy work! Zanda, formerly Power Diary, represents a new era in practice management with innovation and reliability. Zanda’s all-in-one practice management solution displayed on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, offering seamless scheduling, client management, and communication tools.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Diary, the trusted practice management software for health practitioners, has rebranded as Zanda . This transition reflects the platform’s growth into a complete Electronic Health Record (EHR) and practice management solution that drives business growth.While the name and branding have changed, the company’s ownership, management, team, and commitment to providing an exceptional practice management experience remain the same.“A lot has changed since we started over 15 years ago, and our platform has grown into much more than a simple scheduling tool. The evolution to Zanda communicates the enthusiasm and ‘zing’ that sets us apart. Zanda is a software solution that covers everything from ‘Z to A’ and back again,” stated Damien Adler, Co-Founder & Head of Customer Success.Zanda is designed to help practitioners buzz through their busy work. With a user-friendly approach, the software builds on core values of reliability and innovation, providing an efficient and intuitive practice management experience.Zanda includes comprehensive features—like scheduling, billing, note-taking, telehealth, and more—to make life easier for health practitioners and empower them to run their practice on their terms. And, with security and privacy measures backed by ISO 27001 certification, along with HIPAA and GDPR compliance, practitioners can trust that Zanda is committed to ensuring the highest global standards for information security management.Zanda is here to revolutionize healthcare practice management, backed by a legacy of continuous growth and a commitment to supporting healthcare professionals worldwide.“This rebrand marks the beginning of a new chapter, paving the way for some exciting innovations coming in 2025 that will make running a practice easier than ever,” said Adler.###Zanda is a complete practice management system for health practices, founded by brothers Damien and Paul Adler. Zanda is consistently ranked globally among the top 5 medical practice management systems on G2.com. Zanda has operations in the US, UK, and Australia, and is used by practitioners in over 23 countries. Our mission is to make health practice management easy and enjoyable. Customers range from sole practitioners to large, multi-location clinics.

