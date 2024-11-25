25 Countries Participate in Saudi International Handicrafts Week "Banan"

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second edition of the Saudi International Handicrafts Week (Banan) is in full swing in Riyadh. Launched on Saturday, November 23, the event runs through November 29 at Roshn Front.The initiative highlights traditional handicrafts and industries while supporting local and international artisans by providing them a platform to showcase and sell their creations.More than 500 artisans from Saudi Arabia and over 25 countries are participating, offering a wide array of cultural artistry. The exhibition features diverse pavilions and activities, including the Handicrafts Arts Village, live demonstrations, a crafts exhibition, interactive workshops, and a children’s pavilion with activities tailored for various age groups.Banan serves as a dynamic platform celebrating traditional craftsmanship. It supports artisans economically by enabling them to connect with a broader audience of local and international visitors.Additionally, the event promotes awareness of handicrafts as a vital part of Saudi Arabia’s intangible cultural heritage and fosters their evolution to ensure their preservation for future generations.The exhibition is open daily from 4 PM to 11 PM, except on Mondays and Wednesdays, when it operates from 10 AM to 11 PM.The inaugural edition of Banan earned multiple international accolades for its innovative approach to showcasing the beauty of handicrafts in design. This recognition highlights the Kingdom’s dedication to championing artisans on the global stage.

