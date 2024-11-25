zakipoint Health & Boon-Chapman Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Healthcare Navigation & Member Engagement

This collaboration combines ZPH's innovative solutions in data analytics & member engagement platforms with Boon-Chapman’s extensive case management expertise.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zakipoint Health Inc. and Boon-Chapman Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Healthcare Navigation and Member Engagement

zakipoint Health and Boon-Chapman have joined forces to deliver a transformative approach to healthcare navigation. This partnership combines zakipoint Health’s cutting-edge AI technology and Boon-Chapman’s in-house medical management expertise, creating a seamless, personalized healthcare experience for participants, employers, and brokers alike.

“At Boon-Chapman, we prioritize people above all else,” said Kari L. Niblack, Esq., New President of Boon-Chapman. “This collaboration blends modern technology with a human touch, enabling us to simplify complex healthcare journeys and engage participants early and meaningfully. Together, we’re holding their hand every step of the way.”

A Holistic Solution for Members

The partnership introduces an integrated platform that simplifies healthcare navigation. zakipoint Health’s AI-driven tools help identify high-risk participants early and provide immediate, actionable insights. Boon-Chapman’s in-house clinical teams deliver personalized, compassionate support, ensuring members feel cared for while achieving measurable results.

zakipoint Health further customizes the member app and portal to fit individual member needs on behalf of Boon-Chapman, creating an intuitive and user-friendly experience. The app is designed to simplify healthcare navigation by offering personalized tools, direct access to clinical resources, and seamless integration with Boon-Chapman’s medical management team. This ensures members can easily understand and manage their healthcare journey without feeling overwhelmed.

“Think of it as peanut butter and jelly,” added Niblack. “When I took the role as President of Boon-Chapman, I knew I needed to make a big, bold move to drive immediate impact—and this partnership is exactly that. zakipoint Health's technology and Boon-Chapman’s personalized care create the perfect blend for better health outcomes and cost savings. It’s the kind of innovation that will define our future.”

Empowering Employers and Brokers

Employers and brokers gain access to a data-rich dashboard that offers transparency, actionable insights, and proven value. By integrating clinical workflows with automation and personalized outreach, the partnership drives better health outcomes and streamlines broker processes, making their jobs easier.

“This partnership truly transforms the healthcare experience for members, employers, and brokers,” said Jaclyn Mains, VP of Sales & Partnerships at zakipoint Health, who brings a background in strategic clinical nursing to her role. “With the integration of zakipoint Health’s advanced tools, Kari’s vision, and Boon-Chapman’s in-house clinical teams, we empower participants with personalized care while ensuring brokers and employers see tangible, measurable results. This isn’t just about technology; it’s about redefining how we deliver healthcare.”

Making an Immediate Impact

This announcement marks a pivotal moment for both companies, underscoring their commitment to innovation. For Boon-Chapman, it highlights a bold new direction under Niblack’s leadership. For zakipoint Health, it reinforces its mission to deliver proactive, personalized healthcare engagement that reduces risks and costs.

“With fully integrated navigation, clinical care management, and hand-picked, customized plans and solutions, this partnership delivers true guidance for members,” said Jaclyn Mains. “Together, we’re taking Boon-Chapman’s first-class care to the next level, creating a seamless and transformative experience for members, employers, and brokers.”

About Zakipoint Health Inc.

zakipoint Health leverages AI and data-driven solutions to bring transparency, direction, and personalization to healthcare. Its platform empowers employers, TPAs, and brokers with tools that reduce costs, improve engagement, and deliver measurable results. zakipoint Health also focuses on making each client’s technology solution unique, truly customizing the experience to highlight the vision and goals of each client. This commitment ensures that every partnership delivers tailored outcomes that align with the needs of the organizations and members it serves.

About Boon-Chapman

Boon-Chapman has been a trusted leader in healthcare administration since 1961, delivering innovative, compassionate care and unmatched service. As an independent TPA, they provide clients nationwide with advanced technology, personalized customer service, and cost-efficient solutions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Boon-Chapman offers comprehensive services, including claims administration, eligibility management, FSA/HSA/HRA administration, COBRA & HIPAA compliance, member advocacy, and cost-containment programs. Their fully integrated medical management and benefits technology empower health plans, improve population health, and drive exceptional outcomes for employers, carriers, and TPAs.

To learn more about this groundbreaking partnership, visit zakipointhealth.com or boonchapman.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.