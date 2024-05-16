Sales Professional with 16+ Years of Payor Experience Joins zakipoint Health

zakipoint Health welcomes Glenn Strecker as Sales Director! With 16+ years of Payor expertise, Glenn brings innovation to our team. Welcome, Glenn!

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to welcome Glenn Strecker, a seasoned sales professional with over 16 years of specialized Payor experience to our team. With a proven track record of signing many new logo clients, Glenn brings a wealth of expertise and strategic insight to our organization as our new Sales Director.

Having managed large regional territories, Glenn has developed a profound understanding of the U.S. healthcare landscape. His experience spans across all lines of business, with solutions that have addressed issues for Commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid (Medi-Cal in California). Glenn’s portfolio of "best in class" solutions includes evidence-based guidelines, care management software, digital health, and over five years of specific analytic methodology selling expertise. His career has seen him contribute to diverse, high-performing organizations, from aggressive startups to privately held family-owned, and well-known public companies. This breadth of experience has provided him with unique perspectives.

Glenn has worked extensively with Medical Management, Strategy & Innovation, and most recently, Analytic & Informatics executive leaders. Known for developing integrity-based relationships through clear and straightforward communication, Glenn has a knack for understanding his clients' unique business challenges and solving their most pressing issues.

Glenn’s sales performance and leadership have directly and positively influenced the sales and acquisitions of both MCG Health and Essette.

Believing that selling is a "team sport," Glenn values collaboration. He is committed to supporting and mentoring other team members and continually strives for personal and professional growth.

Glenn shared his enthusiasm about joining zakipoint Health: "I am excited to join such an innovative and forward-thinking company. I look forward to working with the gracious and talented team at zakipoint Health, contributing to its continued success and growth."

Ramesh Kumar, CEO of zakipoint Health, expressed his enthusiasm in welcoming Glenn to the team: "We are delighted to welcome such a dedicated and accomplished professional. I am confident that Glenn will contribute significantly to our mission and help drive our company to new heights."