LEE'S FAMOUS RECIPE CHICKEN SPOTLIGHTS TOP PERFORMERS AT LEE’S FAMILY REUNION

Honors top performers across the system with sales awards

SHALIMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken , has been a brand family for more than 55 years, and that’s why their annual conference is named the Lee’s “Family Reunion”. This year, the event took it up a notch and hosted 270 Lee’s leaders, franchisees, business partners and their guests at Belterra Casino and Golf Resort to highlight the positive key changes across the brand and the continued goals of growth.Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken CEO Ryan Weaver spoke about the current state of the company and its path forward, which includes a clear focus on unit growth and a commitment to invest in and modernize existing locations with continued roll-out of the new brand visual identity. With more than 130 restaurants nationwide, Lee’s continues to set records, growing systemwide sales to over $225 million and increasing AUVs up to $1.8 million.Among the highlights at the conference were keynote addresses from restaurant industry advocate & former Firehouse Subs CEO, Don Fox on the importance of franchisor/franchisee partnership, and customer & employee experience expert Ryan Minton who shared guidance on how to build work relationships that improve productivity and performance.The event closed out with an awards dinner celebrating the past year’s top performers. The three most significant awards were the following.Pacesetter Award: Henry Loving of Richmond, VAThe Pacesetter Award is bestowed upon the unit with the highest sales dollar volume across the entire system. This year’s winner is no stranger to the award as Henry Loving has received the honor multiple times. In 2023, Loving’s store in Richmond, VA topped more than $6 million in annual sales.Corporate Unit of the Year: Director of Corporate Operations Joe Wheeler, Area Supervisor Sarah Elrod and General Manager Chi Yip of Ft. Wayne, IN (Rudisill Blvd. location)The Corporate Unit of the Year award honors the restaurant team that demonstrates exceptional sales performance, cost control, customer service, team building, and overall operational excellence. This Ft. Wayne, IN location generated a 16% sales increase year-over-year, the most of any corporate unit in 2023.Operator of the Year Award: Keith Moody and his team in Anderson, INOperator of the Year is awarded to a Lee’s franchised or licensed unit that demonstrates exceptional sales performance and operational excellence, while significantly contributing to the overall growth and improvement of the Lee’s brand. Honoree Keith Moody operates the Anderson, IN restaurant, where he is active in his unit and takes pride in his people. He also reached a major milestone for the brand this year becoming the first location to fully remodel using the new brand identity."Our restaurant teams drive our brand throughout the year, and we are incredibly fortunate to have franchisees and corporate team members who shine every day to help us succeed and grow," said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken. "We are so proud of their efforts as they have proven themselves with their sales performances. We applaud each and every one of them and are so grateful for their commitment and dedication to make us a strong and beloved brand.”For more information about Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken, visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram. Want to open your own Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken? Learn more about franchising opportunities at www.leesfamousrecipe.com/franchise About Lee's Famous Recipe ChickenFor more than 55 years, Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee’s is recognized for two years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Award. Today, there are more than 130 Lee's Famous RecipeChicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.

