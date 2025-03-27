Handel’s Swirls Up New Berrylicious Flavor Created By California Franchisee

Handel's Ice Cream New Flavor

Raspberry Dream Cream Launches April 1

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for spring, Handel’s Ice Cream, the brand serving handmade ice cream since 1945, is introducing a new flavor that’s ripe for the picking. Raspberry Dream Cream is the brainchild of west coast franchisee Keith Kesler and features raspberry sherbet mixed together with the brand’s signature vanilla ice cream. Guests can enjoy this limited-time, sweet sensation from April 1 through May 15 at participating locations, while supplies last!“Raspberry Dream Cream bursts with bright, fruity flavor that blends perfectly with our classic vanilla ice cream,” said Hillary Frei, Chief Marketing Officer of Handel’s Ice Cream. “As we celebrate our 80th anniversary, we’re excited to continue delighting our guests with seasonal flavors that match their tastes and cravings.”Dream TeamA longtime franchisee and ice cream lover, Keith Kesler was the creator of this new flavor. In addition to being a franchisee, Kesler is a Professor of Communication and is passionate about experimenting with new flavors. Kesler and his team experimented with various sherbets in their stores and discovered that blending them with the brand’s creamy vanilla ice cream created one of their favorite combinations.“I eat ice cream all over the world and am constantly trying new flavors and then experimenting to improve the taste,” said Kesler. “Our sherbets are fantastic, and our vanilla is the best out there. The two come together beautifully in Raspberry Dream Cream.”Kesler opened his first shop in Laguna Niguel, California, and added another just three months later. Today, he and his partner’s portfolio include locations in Temecula, Newport Beach, Laguna Nigel, Oceanside, Vista and beyond. “Our first Handel’s was the 39th store for the brand, and now there are more than 150 locations. We love being fully immersed in the brand and involved in each of our locations. I was a fan long before becoming a franchisee. Handel’s is an authentic, beloved brand with quality ingredients and flavors that simply taste amazing,” he added.Raspberry Dream Cream marks Handel’s second new flavor release in 2025. Earlier this year, the company launched Sticky Fingers, another franchisee-developed flavor. Handel’s launches franchisee submissions as new flavors.Guests can enjoy the new flavor and other Handel’s favorites by the dish, cone, or in a shake. For those looking to take some home, Handel’s also offers its ice cream in pints, so fans can enjoy it later. For more information, including the latest news on the 80th anniversary, visit www.handelsicecream.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Handel's Homemade Ice CreamHandel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream, handmade in stores every day, since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the Handel’s legacy was created by Alice Handel and Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single Scoop Shop into a flourishing chain using fresh ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.In 2023 and 2024, Handel's ranked in Franchise Times ' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its "Fast & Serious," a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand is also recognized by TasteAtlas for one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World.Handel's has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News , and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 150 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise

