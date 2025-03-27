Surcheros® Offers Gift for Rewards Members on National Burrito Day

Rewards Members Enjoy BOGO 50% Off Burritos on April 3

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surcheros , a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, is celebrating National Burrito Day with a special offer for loyal fans. On April 3, Surcheros Rewards Members can buy one regular-sized burrito and get a second for 50% off. This exclusive deal is available at all Surcheros locations for loyalty members only.“Grilled Burritos are a core part of what makes Surcheros special, and we’re excited to celebrate them with this exclusive offer for our Rewards Members,” said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO of Surcheros. “Our guests’ enthusiasm for fresh, customizable meals drives everything we do, and we’re always looking for ways to give back to the community that supports us.”Surcheros serves its burritos hot off the grill and made to order with a choice of protein, including grilled chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or sirloin steak (which incurs an additional charge per burrito, including with BOGO offers). Guests can customize their burritos with over 25 fresh toppings and a variety of sauces and dressings. And since every burrito comes with complimentary chips and salsa, this BOGO deal means double the burritos, double the chips and salsa.The National Burrito Day deal runs all day on April 3 for Rewards Members, both in restaurants and for online orders placed through the app or website. This offer applies only to regular-sized burritos and does not include kid’s meals.New members can join the Surcheros Rewards Program for free via the Surcheros app and start earning points for every purchase. The app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play.For more information about Surcheros, including locations and menu, visit www.surcheros.com or follow on Facebook or Instagram @Surcheros.About SurcherosSurcheros is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex Mex meals with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil’ Ones with their kids menu.In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Franchising launched across South Georgia and into Florida as the re-branded Surcheros and continues to expand its presence today. Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising

