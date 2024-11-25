ICARO Media Group Launches OTT Platform to Empower Content Creators and Drive Revenue

ICARO OTTO™ All-in-One OTT Platform Empowers Content Creators, Drives Revenue, and Extends Audience Reach

ICARO's advanced OTT platform empowers our clients to deliver their content seamlessly across all devices, reaching audiences wherever they are.” — Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., an AI Technology Media company for Telecom / Mobile Operators and Media Broadcast Companies (TMT sector), today announced the launch of its new Over-the-Top (OTT) technology platform. The ICARO OTTO™ OTT platform provides comprehensive Software-as-a-Service enterprise solutions with advanced workflows and fully-managed media experiences.

“The OTT market is booming as viewers shift from traditional TV to on-demand streaming, and is estimated to grow by $630.5 billion from 2024 to 2028 with an estimated CAGR growth of 27.77%,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. "We're thrilled to enter the dynamic OTT market alongside established leaders like Netflix, Amazon, and Paramount. ICARO's advanced OTT platform empowers our clients to deliver their content seamlessly across all devices, reaching audiences wherever they are."

"ICARO's OTT platform is designed to simplify the complexities of video streaming and empower our clients to focus on what they do best – creating compelling content," said Julio Hernandez-Miyares, CTO at ICARO Media Group. "Our platform offers a seamless end-to-end solution, from content ingestion and management to distribution and monetization, all while ensuring a superior viewing experience for audiences on any device.”

Key features of ICARO's OTT platform include optimized video streaming, a customizable CMS, engagement and retention tools, powerful analytics, VOD (Video on Demand), livestreaming, and archiving and catch-up for both live and pay-per-view.

ICARO’s OTT platform already supports RCN Television, one of the leading broadcast companies and media brands from Colombia, featuring both On-Demand content and 5 live TV channels – RCN Nuestra Tele, RCN Novelas, NTN24, RCN Más and RCN Xtra. RCN Total is available for download in the App Store and Google Play for users in more than two dozen countries in LATAM and the Caribbean, North America and Europe, and can be viewed on mobile, tablet, and computer devices with a single sign-in across all platforms. ICARO will also launch a series of Connected TV (CTV) apps in Q1 2025, offering an alternative to traditional cable and satellite TV with greater choice and control over content.

About ICARO™ Media Group, Inc.

ICARO™ empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast Networks in Latin America, North America and Europe. Through both its SaaS platforms and AI-powered direct-to-consumer technology products, ICARO provides telecom and media broadcast companies with the ability to grow revenues, build audiences, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. Products include ICARO OTT (AVOD, SVOD, CTV and TVOD), TITAN AI (AI Generative News Studio, AI Publishing and Recommendation, and AI Event Notification System), ICARO Engagement Portals & Apps, and ICARO Ads. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with offices located in Santa Barbara, Toronto, Boca Raton, Mexico City, and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

