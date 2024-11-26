Patti Brennan’s Comprehensive Resource for Achieving Sustainable Wealth

Patti Brennan Releases "Am I Going to Be Ok?" With Forbes Books

“Am I Going to Be Okay?: Money: Timely Intelligence, Actionable Ideas, Answers to the Questions that Really Matter” by Patti Brennan released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Am I Going to Be Okay?: Money: Timely Intelligence, Actionable Ideas, Answers to the Questions that Really Matter" by Certified Financial PlannerPatti Brennan is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Brennan’s latest work is available today on Amazon In "Am I Going to Be Okay?" Patti Brennan answers this question with a resounding “Yes!” Backed by three decades of experience, she provides readers with a step-by-step guide for achieving financial confidence and peace of mind.Brennan’s book goes beyond traditional financial advice by offering a comprehensive process tailored to each reader’s unique goals, resources, and challenges.Readers will learn to avoid common financial pitfalls and accelerate their progress toward long-term wealth and stability. From managing debt and minimizing taxes to handling healthcare costs and retirement planning, Brennan tackles pressing financial worries with empathy, wisdom, and a dash of tough love.“You’ve probably heard the saying, ‘Ignorance is bliss.’ When it comes to your financial life, it isn’t,” Brennan said. “You can certainly continue doing what you’ve done in the past. Or you can find out if there’s something more you can do to create a rock-solid foundation and a tax-efficient legacy for generations to come. Let’s be smart with your money.”"Am I Going to Be Okay?" is an essential resource for anyone looking to gain control of their finances and build lasting wealth, no matter their stage of life.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorPatti Brennan, CFP, CFS, and CEO of Key Financial, Inc., is a globally recognized financial advisor known for her comprehensive services and strong community involvement. With a nursing background from Georgetown University, Patti founded Key Financial in 1990 while raising four children. Her unique approach, combining compassion and keen attention to detail, has helped grow the firm to manage over $2 billion in assets. Patti’s ability to communicate complex financial concepts in understandable terms has earned her recognition from Forbes, The Financial Times, and Barron’s as one of the Top Advisors in America for nearly two decades. She serves on the boards of various institutions and nonprofits and is a sought-after speaker at conferences throughout America and abroad.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactLaura Grinstead, lgrinstead@forbesbooks.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.