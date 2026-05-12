An Insider’s Look at What It Really Takes to Succeed in One of Healthcare’s Most Competitive Fields

Ryan Normandeau releases “Connective Tissue: Finding Your Path Through Mentorship and Resilience” with Forbes Books. ISBN-13: 979-8887503585

“Connective Tissue: Finding Your Path Through Mentorship and Resilience” by Ryan Normandeau is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Connective Tissue: Finding Your Path Through Mentorship and Resilience” by Ryan Normandeau is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.The medical device industry is high-stakes, high-pressure, and largely invisible to the public. In “Connective Tissue,” veteran spinal device executive and entrepreneur Ryan Normandeau pulls back the curtain on what really happens in the operating room—and what it takes to build a career in one of healthcare’s most competitive arenas.Blending business memoir with hard-earned leadership lessons, Normandeau traces his path from a working-class childhood in New Hampshire to founding and selling two multimillion-dollar medical device distributorships. Along the way, he reflects upon a reality few openly discuss: the intense preparation—often overpreparation—required to succeed in medical device sales. Just as surgeons train and retrain relentlessly throughout their careers and expect no recognition for the life-saving magic they perform every day, Normandeau’s work challenges medical device sales professionals to mirror that approach and quietly become masters of their domain.At the center of the story is mentorship. From a Marine grandfather and devoted stepfather to seasoned surgeons and industry leaders, Normandeau shows how influence—when grounded in character—can change the trajectory of a life. He argues that resilience, emotional intelligence, and team-first thinking matter more than pedigree or connections.“This book is my humble attempt to help you find your own right path by sharing how the influence of real people has impacted my life, and how I’ve impacted the lives of others through my own influence,” Normandeau said. “In my case, those influences have led to a successful career in the medical device industry. I hope that by giving you a real look at the industry—by laying bare the facts that people don’t tell you—I can help you decide if it’s the right path for you.”More than an insider’s account of healthcare entrepreneurship, "Connective Tissue" offers a candid look at how relationships, grit, and strategic risk-taking shape long-term success. For aspiring professionals, former athletes, healthcare insiders, and entrepreneurs alike, Normandeau delivers perspective without platitudes—and a blueprint for finding your own right path.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorRyan Normandeau is a veteran of the medical device industry with over twenty years of experience in spinal device sales and distribution. He has held leadership roles at companies including Coventry Health Care, NuVasive, DePuy Synthes, and Stryker, and has also founded and sold two successful businesses of his own.Currently, he serves as a member of the distributor relations team at Medtronic and is the founder of 33 Spine Align, a nonprofit that provides surgical care to patients with spinal deformities in Africa. The organization partners with FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital in Accra, Ghana, to expand access to spinal care in underserved regions.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

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