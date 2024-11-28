Veridas launches identity fraud solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace

On the left, Javier Pérez Trigo, Head of Digital Natives at Google Cloud, and on the right, Eduardo Azanza, CEO of Veridas.

Veridas’ Identity Verification (IDV) platform is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing businesses with robust tools to combat digital fraud.

MADRID, SPAIN, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veridas , a global leader in identity verification and biometric solutions, today announced the availability of its Identity Verification (IDV) platform on Google Cloud Marketplace , empowering organizations across the Google Cloud ecosystem with its advanced fraud protection solutions.As of 2024, Veridas has completed over 100 million identity verifications for clients such as BBVA, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, and Repsol, among others.Veridas' inclusion on Google Cloud Marketplace addresses the growing concerns about the rise of digital fraud. As threats become more sophisticated, businesses need solutions that provide security and trust. With extensive global experience in critical sectors such as banking, public institutions, and insurance, Veridas now makes its identity verification solutions more accessible and straightforward for all businesses. Any organization, anywhere in the world, can quickly integrate these tools through the Marketplace.Veridas enhances its cloud solutions support in EMEAVeridas has expanded its cloud capabilities in the EMEA region as a result of its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, offering more robust and flexible support. This integration allows local businesses to access identity verification solutions more efficiently and securely. Google Cloud provides an advanced infrastructure and a comprehensive suite of services that foster continuous innovation and security, making it the preferred platform for organizations focused on performance and protection.Companies worldwide choose Google Cloud for its strong emphasis on security, continuous innovation, and seamless integration across various technological environments. This makes it the platform of choice for those seeking performance and protection."Bringing Veridas’ Identity Verification platform to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the fraud protection solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Veridas can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.""Our IDV platform is more than just an identity verification tool: it is a comprehensive solution that protects more than 300 clients in 25 countries against advanced fraud, including injection attacks and deepfakes. With 100% proprietary technology, global document coverage, and compliance with international regulations, we guarantee maximum security and a flawless user experience. Being part of Google Cloud Marketplace will allow us to take this technology to new frontiers, further facilitating its global adoption," added Eduardo Azanza, CEO of Veridas.About VeridasVeridas is a global provider of advanced solutions for identity verification, biometrics, and fraud prevention. Its technology enables organizations across various sectors, from banking to mobility, to create secure digital experiences, enhancing fraud protection and optimizing user experience.For further information, please contact:Juanfer CamposGlobal PR Manager Veridas+34 677 662 408jfcampos@veridas.com

