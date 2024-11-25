VideoProc Converter AI Black Friday Deals 2024: AI Media Enhancer, Upscaler and Denoiser All-in-One

VideoProc Black Friday Deals 2024

VideoProc Black Friday deals are live, with 65% off VideoProc Converter AI, the AI media enhancer and video toolkit, plus software bundles and gifts.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VideoProc team at Digiarty Software just unveiled its annual Black Friday Deals, offering discounts on VideoProc Converter AI, the AI enhancer, upscaler, and multi-media processing toolkit for video and image enhancement. With its recent upgrade to version 7.5, which added the Audio AI feature, customers can now save up to 65% off lifetime licenses and software bundles, and join in the DJI Pocket 2 sweepstakes.

The Black Friday deal is live now and will run through 11:59 PM ET on November 30th, 2024. More information about the VideoProc Converter AI Black Friday event is available at:

https://www.videoproc.com/campaign/black-friday.htm

"The Black Friday event allows users to explore AI capabilities for video and image processing at a reduced price," said Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of VideoProc. "We hope these features help users restore footage, upscale images for printing, and enhance their media projects for playback and sharing."

VideoProc Converter AI Black Friday Deals and Offers

There are two types of lifetime licenses on discount for VideoProc Converter AI:

1PC Lifetime License: $29.95 (was $78.90)

2-5PCs Lifetime License: $39.95 (was $119.90)

For software bundles, the team is offering discounts on VideoProc Converter AI plus iPhone Backup and Management tool, or AI Image Enhancer and Upscale tool:

Bundle 1 ($39.95 only, saving $118.9): VideoProc Converter AI and DearMob iPhone Manager.

Bundle 2 ($99.00 only, saving $134.9): VideoProc Converter AI and Aiarty Image Enhancer.

Visitors can also take part in the sweepstakes for DJI Pocket 2, Midjourney Standard Monthly Plans, Canva Pro Monthly Plans, and other gifts.

Why Choose VideoProc Converter AI

VideoProc Converter AI is a one-stop video processing toolkit with the latest AI enhancer features: AI upscaler for 4K videos and images, interpolation and stabilization tools for smooth videos, Audio AI for noise reduction, and video processing features.

The AI Super Resolution module in VideoProc Converter AI works to upscale low-resolution videos and images to 4K, 8K, and 10K resolutions, and can restore details for old footage, family photos, mobile videos, and web-compressed media files.

The Audio AI feature helps users to reduce background noise from videos and audio files, which is applicable in vlogs, podcasts, voiceovers, lectures, action camera wind noise reduction, and more.

Its built-in converter supports 420+ video formats, with quick edit tools to trim, crop, merge, add effects, change volume, and extract subtitles from videos.

Additionally, there are toolkits to digitize family DVDs to MP4, MKV, MOV, and ISO for archival purposes, save videos, and record screens with system sounds.

By joining the Black Friday deals from VideoProc, users can access these tools at reduced prices and streamline their video, image, and audio processing needs.

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software development company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has been involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to AI video, image and audio enhancement, digital media and DVD converting, editing, compressing, downloading, recording, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated a vast user base worldwide and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com/



400% AI Video Upscale! Enjoy Your Footage at Crisp 4K Quality

