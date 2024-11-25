Renowned Pastry Chef Janice Wong Joins SIGEP as Global Brand Ambassador

Bringing Her Visionary Chocolate Artistry and Culinary Expertise to Italy and Asia

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIGEP World | 18th – 22th Jan 2025 | Rimini Expo CentreSIGEP Asia | 16th – 18th June 2025 | Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention CentreCo-located with Restaurant Asia, co-organized with Restaurant Association of Singapore, and Speciality AsiaThe Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) proudly announces Janice Wong as the official brand ambassador for SIGEP, showcasing her expertise and artistry at SIGEP World in Rimini, Italy, and SIGEP Asia in Singapore.Janice Wong, an award-winning chef and celebrated artist, has transformed the world of pastry with her innovative edible art installations, which combine fine pastry skills with the beauty of art. Known for her chocolate canvases and installations, Wong has captivated audiences worldwide — from Singapore to Mexico — with creations that evoke both wonder and delight. Her unique approach makes her a perfect fit for SIGEP's commitment to Excellence in Foodservice, inspiring the future of the pastry and foodservice industry on a global scale.Reflecting on her new role, Janice Wong shared, "I'm thrilled to join SIGEP as their brand ambassador and to bring my passion for edible art to this global stage. Over the years, my journey has always been about creating memories through flavours, colours, and textures. With SIGEP, I look forward to inspiring others to explore the limitless possibilities of pastry and chocolate art, blending creativity with craftsmanship to elevate the dessert experience worldwide."Ilaria Cicero, CEO of IEG Asia, expressed her enthusiasm, saying: "Janice Wong's innovative spirit and artistic vision are a true reflection of SIGEP's values. Her participation will be an inspiration, bringing together creativity and excellence that resonate deeply with our audience."Marco Carniello, Group Exhibition Director at IEG Group, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Janice Wong as brand ambassador. Her approach to pastry and her entrepreneurial insights align with SIGEP's mission to push boundaries and inspire industry growth."Flavia Morelli, Group Exhibition Manager at IEG Group, also added, "It is a privilege for us to have Janice Wong representing SIGEP World, as her exceptional talent and dedication perfectly mirror the high standards of excellence that define our expos."Janice Wong's presence at SIGEP will include masterclasses, demonstrations, and edible art displays, allowing visitors to experience her artistry and passion first hand. This partnership marks a pivotal moment for SIGEP, uniting the culinary arts and foodservice innovation to inspire a global audience.Look forward to further updates and exclusive events featuring Janice Wong at SIGEP World and SIGEP Asia.For more information, please contact: marketing@iegasia.com.sg.

