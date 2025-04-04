International Food & Beverage Association, Hospitality Alliance Singapore, and IEG Asia form Historic Partnership

To Drive Industry Innovation and Elevate the F&B and Ho.Re.Ca. Industry at SIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia 2025

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Food & Beverage Association (IFBA), Hospitality Alliance Singapore (HAS), and IEG Asia have solidified a landmark partnership to enhance SIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia 2025, reinforcing the event as the premier business platform for the foodservice, hospitality, and nightlife industries in Asia.Taking place from July 16–18, 2025, at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore, SIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia 2025 will introduce new initiatives designed to drive innovation, foster global networking, and strengthen industry growth.A Strategic Alliance Shaping the Future of F&B and HospitalityBuilding on a highly successful 2024 edition, SIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia 2025 will bring together top leaders from across foodservice, bakery, pastry, hospitality, and nightlife. With a stronger international presence, the event will introduce a dynamic IFBA-HAS Alliance International Forum, a high-profile industry roundtable bringing together top hospitality executives, food & beverage leaders, and key decision-makers.This marks the first time that Singapore’s top hospitality associations—each linked to their respective global parent organisations—have come together under a unified alliance with IFBA. This collaboration will address workforce development, sustainable business models, and industry resilience in an evolving global market.Expanded IFBA Engagement at SIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia 2025As a key strategic partner, IFBA will take on a greater role in curating thought leadership forums, networking sessions, and exclusive industry roundtables. New features for 2025 include:- IFBA Roundtable Forums – High-impact discussions on global trends, sustainability, and technological innovations in F&B.- China-APAC Conference – A new addition focused on cross-border collaboration, investment, and market expansion.- IFBA-Hospitality Alliance International Forum – A first-of-its-kind panel featuring industry leaders addressing workforce development and industry transformation."This partnership represents a major step forward in uniting the hospitality industry under a shared vision of growth and excellence," said Cheong Hai Poh, President of IFBA and Chairman of HAS. "By bringing together Singapore’s leading associations with both local and global reach, we are creating a structured pathway for businesses to scale, innovate, and thrive."IFBA x HAS: Strengthening Regional Hospitality LeadershipThe Hospitality Alliance Singapore (HAS) will play a key role in this year’s SIGEP Asia by bringing together leaders from Singapore’s top hospitality associations, including:• Madeline Lai, President, Hospitality Purchasing Association Singapore• Damian Tan, President, Association of Rooms Division Executives (Singapore)• Steven Chen, President, Association of Bartenders & Sommeliers Singapore• Kong Kok Kiang (KK), President, Singapore Chefs’ Association• Lens Gwee, President, Food & Beverage Management Association Singapore• Ivan Loh, President, Association of Singapore Housekeepers• Mohamed Fasle Rifaeh, President, Les Clefs d'Or SingaporeThis partnership will facilitate high-impact networking, knowledge-sharing, and business collaborations between regional and international hospitality professionals.New Opportunities for Business, Innovation & NetworkingSIGEP Asia 2025, co-located with Restaurant Asia, Speciality Food & Drinks Asia and Speciality Coffee & Tea Asia, will serve as Southeast Asia’s leading platform for trade professionals in Foodservice, bakery, pastry, and Ho.Re.Ca. Attendees can expect:• Exclusive business matchmaking programs connecting buyers and suppliers• Live demonstrations and hands-on workshops led by industry experts• Industry panels and roundtable discussions featuring top global voices• Special showcase zones, including the Chocolate Pavilion with Janice Wong and the Nightlife & Entertainment Pavilion"Our vision for SIGEP Asia and Restaurant Asia 2025 is to redefine industry engagement by bringing together the new generation of leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to address the evolving challenges and opportunities in F&B and hospitality," said Dr. Ilaria Cicero, CEO of IEG Asia. "Our strengthened partnerships with IFBA and HAS reinforce our commitment in creating high-value business opportunities for professionals across the industry."“The Association’s mission, said Edwin Fong, Executive Director of Restaurant Association of Singapore, is to be the go-to knowledge hub for smart and relevant intelligence within the F&B and Ho.Re.Ca. industry. With a diverse membership that includes restaurants, caterers, fast food outlets, and food courts, RAS offers a comprehensive view and opinion on industry matters, all with the common goal of propelling the industry forward”.Join Us at SIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia 2025Industry professionals, business leaders, and F&B innovators are highly encouraged to take part in this transformative event. More details on panelists, featured discussions, and exclusive networking sessions will be announced soon.-End of Press Release -About IFBAThe International Food & Beverage Association (IFBA) is a global organisation dedicated to uniting hospitality professionals, businesses, and stakeholders across industries. IFBA fosters innovation, sustainability, and excellence through networking, industry partnerships, and educational initiatives. With a strong international presence, IFBA works to enhance industry standards, connect professionals, and drive impactful projects within the global food and hospitality sectors.For more information, visit: www.ifbaworld.com About HAS (Hospitality Alliance Singapore)The Hospitality Alliance Singapore (HAS) is a collective of Singapore’s leading hospitality associations, representing key industry sectors including hotel management, culinary arts, food and beverage operations, bartending, procurement, and housekeeping. HAS serves as a unified platform to drive industry excellence, workforce development, and cross-sector collaboration by integrating local expertise with global best practices. Through strategic partnerships with international organizations and industry stakeholders, HAS plays a vital role in advancing professional standards, ensuring the long-term growth of Singapore’s hospitality sector within the global market.About the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS)The Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) is the pioneer and largest F&B association in Singapore, representing over 500 members and close to 800 brands that operate more than 5,000 outlets. Established in 1980, RAS serves as the collective voice for the F&B industry, striving to advance the sector through various initiatives and platforms.For more information, visit: https://ras.org.sg/ About IEG AsiaIEG Asia is a leading trade show and exhibition organiser dedicated to delivering high-value business platforms for the food, beverage, and hospitality industries across Asia. As the regional arm of the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), IEG Asia curates’ industry-leading events such as SIGEP Asia, offering premium networking, educational, and investment opportunities to elevate market engagement and industry growth.For more information, visit: www.iegexpo.it Media Contacts:IFBA MediaAdelina BarpheStrategic Management & MarketingEmail: adelinabarphe@ifbaworld.comIEG Asia MediaNalini NaiduPrincipal Publicist, The RainmakerEmail: nalini.naidu@therainmaker.com.sgHAS MediaGilbert Ong Chin HuatStrategic and Marketing ManagementEmail: gilbertong0310@gmail.com

