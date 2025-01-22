CoV Biotechnology Takes Next Step to Become Leyden Labs Asia

Advancing its Mission to Combat Respiratory Infectious Diseases

SINGAPORE, SINGPORE, SINGAPORE, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - CoV Biotechnology has been acquired by Leyden Labs and continues as Leyden Labs Asia on the global biotech stage.- With this acquisition, Leyden Labs strengthens its platform and scales up pandemic preparedness activities, to be ready for avian influenza and other pandemic viruses.CoV Biotechnology (“CoVBio”), a Singapore biotech company, has been acquired by Leyden Laboratories B.V. (“Leyden Labs”), a global biotechnology company based in the Netherlands. CoV Biotechnology will continue operations in Singapore as “Leyden Labs Asia”, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leyden Laboratories B.V., and build upon the strong fundamentals of Leyden Labs to expand the business in Asia Pacific.In 2022, CoVBio was founded to develop and commercialise technology invented by prominent scientist Professor Wang Linfa of Duke-NUS Medical School, who made pioneering contributions to Singapore’s response to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. CoVBio’s portfolio includes vaccine and monoclonal antibody assets that are effective against a broad spectrum of beta-coronaviruses, which is a family of coronavirus that includes SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1, and other zoonotic viruses with potential to crossover from animals to humans.Leyden Labs is an infectious disease company, focused on freeing the world from respiratory viruses. Based on its Mucosal Protection Platform, Leyden Labs is developing a portfolio of intranasal antibodies. Their non-vaccine nasal sprays aim to protect against influenza, coronaviruses, and other respiratory viruses. Leyden Labs is advancing its assets in clinical trials to demonstrate the potential for reducing respiratory infections and protecting against severe disease. With Leyden Labs Asia, it now further strengthens its platform and scales up its pandemic preparedness activities.“With increasing concerns about avian influenza and other respiratory diseases worldwide, we must not let our guard down and continue the good work in pandemic preparedness,” said Dr Rosemary Tan, CEO of CoVBio. “We are delighted to work with the incredible team at Leyden Labs and leverage our expertise, infrastructure and networks in the region to continue our shared mission.”Professor Wang from Duke-NUS’ Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme said, “To ensure early intervention against potential pandemic threats, we need a more proactive and pre-emptive approach, with a focus on innovating pathogen-agnostic, broad-spectrum solutions. It is also important that we as researchers work closely with industry partners to advance our discoveries into applicable clinical solutions, strengthening global capabilities in pandemic preparedness.”“Singapore, with top infectious disease scientists such as Professor Wang, has a strong focus on viral outbreak initiatives. Singapore is an excellent base for our pandemic preparedness activities in Asia,” said Koenraad Wiedhaup, co-founder and CEO of Leyden Labs. “We see strong synergies in research and development and are very excited to work together to achieve protection from respiratory diseases worldwide. In light of recent avian flu (H5N1) developments, it has become more urgent and critical for us to execute our mission to protect people against existing and new viruses.”Khoo Shih, CEO of ClavystBio, one of Leyden Labs’ investors, said: “Leyden Labs’ acquisition of CoVBio creates exciting opportunities for building companies with global impact. It aligns with ClavystBio’s mission to accelerate life sciences commercialization from Singapore’s vibrant life sciences ecosystem. We look forward to partnering experienced management Koenraad and Rosemary, and passionate innovator Prof Wang to advance Leyden Lab’s mission to protect the world from known and new respiratory viruses.”Singapore Media EnquiriesLeyden Labs Asia Pte. Ltd. (formerly known as CoV Biotechnology Pte. Ltd.)Nalini NaiduPrincipal Publicistnalini.naidu@therainmaker.com.sgCompany ProfileLeyden LabsAbout Leyden Laboratories B.V.Leyden Labs is working to free people from the threat of respiratory viruses. Leyden Labs is leveraging its Mucosal Protection Platform to develop a portfolio of candidates aimed at providing protection against influenza, coronaviruses, and other respiratory viruses through a new class of broadly protective nasal sprays. To learn more, visit www.leydenlabs.com Investor ContactElizabeth Goodwin+1 781-460-1784investors@leydenlabs.comMedia ContactMegan Prock McGrathCTD Comms, LLC+1 978-800-7468media@leydenlabs.com

