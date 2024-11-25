Fame Tattoos Attends 'When We Gather Food & Wine' Festival in Miami

Fame Tattoos dazzled attendees of the event in Miami, offering exclusive tooth gems as a gift from Dwyane Wade to his guests.

HIALEAH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fame Tattoos, Miami's award-winning tattoo studio, displayed its signature artistry to the inaugural ‘When We Gather Food & Wine’ festival, presented by NBA legend Dwyane Wade and Frito-Lay. The studio offered exclusive tooth gems as a special gift to festival attendees, adding a unique touch to this celebration of culinary excellence and culture. . Festivalgoers enjoyed the chance to add a personalized sparkle to their smiles, reflecting the innovative and celebratory spirit of the event.

"We're honored to participate in this groundbreaking event that celebrated diversity and creativity in Miami's culinary scene," says Omar Gonzalez, spokesperson for Fame Tattoos. "Our tooth gem service added an element of personal expression that complements the festival's innovative spirit."

The festival, hosted at The Urban in Miami's historic Overtown neighborhood on Oct 26, featured an impressive lineup of BIPOC chefs and culinary talent, paired with selections from Wade Cellars. Fame Tattoos' presence added an artistic dimension to the sophisticated food and wine experience.

"Combining culinary artistry with our specialty in body art created a unique experience for festival guests," adds Omar. "It reflected our commitment to bringing innovative artistic With over 50 years of combined tattoo experience and more than 100 awards won at conventions worldwide, Fame Tattoos has established itself as a leader in the tattoo industry. The studio's dedication to artistry and customer satisfaction has earned them a loyal clientele in Hialeah and the surrounding Miami area.

Fame Tattoos invites everyone to schedule an appointment and become part of the tattoo studio's ever-growing family of satisfied clients.

About Fame Tattoos

Tattoo artists at Fame Tattoos (https://www.fametattoos.com/about-us) are the top artists in Miami with over 50 years of combined tattoo experience; this has been a passion of ours since we could remember. During our years of experience, we have been to many tattoo conventions throughout the world, where we have gained knowledge and experience from different artists. We're the top award-winning tattoo shop in Miami that has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Fame Tattoos’ tattoo and body piercing studio is very relaxed and peaceful, giving you the best tattoo experience ever!

Contact Details:

1409 West 49th Street Suite 1

Hialeah, FL 33012

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/9Y77vFCWzq1eP6iU9

• Fame Tattoos is located in Hialeah, Florida, and serves clients in the Miami area.

• The studio offers a wide range of services, including tattoos, tattoo removal, piercings, permanent makeup, micro blading, hair micropigmentation, and aftercare.

• Fame Tattoos uses sterile equipment and follows strict safety protocols for all their services, including tongue piercings.

• The studio has over 50 years of combined experience and has won more than 100 awards at tattoo conventions worldwide.

