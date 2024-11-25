More measures to crack down on knife crime

Release date: 23/11/24

The Malinauskas Government has announced another measure to crack down on knife crime as part of a suite of reforms that will be introduced to Parliament in early 2025.

Under the new measure, it would be illegal to supply minors with a knife. The penalties for doing so would be up to four years in prison or up to a $35,000 fine, the highest penalties in the country for this offence.

This reform will be modelled on existing offences in New South Wales and Western Australia to outlaw supplying a minor with knives.

This new measure is in addition to reforms already confirmed by the Government including increasing the age to purchase knives from 16 to 18, expanding the offence of possession in a school to include early childhood and tertiary institutions, and increased powers for SAPOL to conduct metal detector searches in certain areas.

These changes are in response to the Government’s wide-ranging review of the

state’s current knife laws.

It comes as police step up efforts to prevent and detect offending involving knives and bladed weapons which puts the community at risk.

Latest figures show dozens of these weapons have been seized and more than a thousand metal detector searches were carried out in the 2023-24 financial year.

SAPOL conducted searches at declared events, licenced premises and in declared public precincts, resulting in 30 knives and bladed weapons seized.

Dedicated operations are further addressing knife crime to ensure public safety.

Since 1 January 2024, Operation Meld – which continues to target known groups of youth offenders – has seized 44 knives and bladed weapons, with around 20 persons of interest identified.

Additional and highly visible police responses in the CBD and regional South Australia to tackle antisocial behaviour are also contributing to higher detection rates of knife crime.

This increased activity has coincided with more reported crimes involving an edged weapon in recent years, amid the state’s growing population.

Data shows a 15 per cent increase up to the end of October this year compared to the same period in 2023, while there were over 200 more knife and bladed weapon incidents recorded last year (4,706 offences) than 2022 (4,476 offences).

Numbers have largely returned to pre-COVID figures which show 4,321 offences reported in 2019 – nearly 250 more offences than 2021 (4,083 offences) – with a higher number of incidents in car parks and recreational locations compared to recent years.

This year knife crime is down in aggravated robbery (17 per cent decrease), aggravated sexual assault (11 per cent), assault police (24 per cent) and common assault (8 percent).

Events involving the use or possession of a knife or bladed weapon include mental health incidents, robberies, disorderly behaviour, domestic and acquaintance-related assaults in private premises.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

This Government is absolutely committed to ensuring our criminal law remains strong and effective.

This comprehensive package of law reform is all part of our efforts to make sure knife crime laws are responsible, tough, and able to help authorities keep our community safe.

Attributable to Dan Cregan

Offences involving knives can attract substantial jail time and the Government is acting to reinforce a zero tolerance approach.

Police have strong legal search powers to detect and seize weapons and will continue to conduct targeted operations to protect South Australians.