AI bushfire detection network ready for SA’s bushfire season

The rollout of a new bushfire detection camera network using artificial intelligence (AI) to protect the state’s forest plantations and communities in the South East has been completed in time for fire danger season, with industry now in conversations about trials across other parts of the state.

The Pano AI system – introduced for the first time commercially in Australia – aims to improve early fire detection and is part of the State Government’s $2.346 million upgrade of the region’s fire tower network. The program also receives significant support and funding from the state’s forest industries.

The network of eight cameras, overseen by the Green Triangle Fire Alliance (GTFA), strengthens extensive fire management and surveillance measures in place across the region, helping to ensure local communities and planation forests are protected.

The AI-powered bushfire detection and monitoring system uses ultra-HD 360-degree panoramic cameras, AI and satellite technology to detect the first signs of fire – and assist industry and emergency services’ response to an incident.

The network detected 25 unplanned fires in SA during the 2023-24 fire danger season as the cameras were being rolled out, with key incidents detected including the German Flat fire in January and a vehicle arson in Tantanoola in April.

The system also provided real time intelligence to aid fire suppression activities.

Other measures supporting South Australian communities this fire season include the stationing of a new Blackhawk helicopter at Parafield Airport with more than 30 aircraft in place, as well as the Alert SA app expanding to a multi-hazard platform.

The eight camera stations operating across the Limestone Coast contribute to the 15-camera station detection network managed by the forestry industries throughout the wider Green Triangle region into Victoria.

A Pano analyst provides first-hand validation of the fire detection, after which notifications are sent to the GTFA and CFS.

Incident notification is via an online user interface, Pano360, which includes features like asset and weather map layers to increase situational awareness.

Staffed fire towers will continue to operate in the South East to ensure the region’s 130,000 hectares of plantation estate and surrounding community benefit from early fire detection.

Analysis of the roll out across the Limestone Coast will be important to considering the AI system’s suitability across other areas of the state.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The Limestone Coast is one of the state’s most productive primary industry sectors, and the Malinauskas Government is committed to protecting the region’s forest estate, but also protecting all who live there.

This game-changing system has already been invaluable in detecting fires within the plantations, but importantly, they have also protected the wider community by detecting fires beyond the plantations.

Depending on conditions, these cameras can see up to 20km away, providing greater assurance to local communities and primary producers, especially during the fire danger season and on catastrophic fire danger days and at night.

Attributable to Dan Cregan

This technology is another tool being used to assist firefighting efforts in our regions, protecting communities and timber resources.

With hotter and drier conditions predicted this bushfire season, additional resources will ensure improved responses to support industry and livelihoods.

Attributable to Andrew Prolov Head of Australia GTM, Pano AI

At Pano AI, we’re dedicated to maximising the effectiveness of scarce resources in protecting communities, infrastructure, and the environment from the increasing threat of bushfires.

Our AI-powered detection network acts as a force multiplier, providing rapid, accurate fire insights from strategic locations with incredible visibility over the region.

We are a company driven by safety and do all we can to help keep people out of harm’s way.

For emergency and first responder personnel, our solution helps provide the intelligence that allows them to be deployed most effectively.

Attributable to Nathan Paine CEO South Australian Forest Products Association

With a forest crop that has a rotation of up to 30 years, the forest industries are focussed on ensuring that every seedling we plant today will be harvested and processed creating jobs for regional South Australians.

The single biggest threat to our plantation estate, and our communities, is bushfires and that is why as an industry we invest almost $13 million every single year in prevention, detection, and response.

We know that the quicker we can identify a fire, the quicker we get it put it out, not just saving trees but more importantly protecting the community.

As an industry, the investment by Government in our fire detection network combined with the additional aerial appliances including the crucial Blackhawk helicopter will make a real and measurable difference this fire season and into the future.

Importantly, while the new fire camera network is critical for the forest industries, our plantation estate is just 10 per cent of the area covered by these cameras meaning that this investment has transformed how we protect all commodities, communities, and their assets.